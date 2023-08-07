"It's f**king fantastic" - Logan Paul has fallen in love with one aspect of his WWE career

WWE Superstar and YouTube sensation Logan Paul recently talked about how he's enjoying himself working as a heel.

Paul has garnered rave reviews from industry veterans and fans regarding his in-ring performances since joining WWE. The star was initially in a feud with The Miz before wrestling massive stars such as Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. He was also in action at SummerSlam, where he was clearly the heel in his bout against Ricochet.

The Maverick recently sat down for an interview with Stephen A. Smith on The Stephen A. Smith Show. Paul was asked whether it was better to be a good guy or a bad guy. He answered that it was "fantastic" to be "the bad guy."

“Stephen, I’m not a bad guy,” Paul said. “I’m the bad guy. And it’s f-cking fantastic. I’ll be honest with you, when I’m up there, just being an a-hole, puppeteering the crowd, getting under my opponent’s skin in any little way I can, there’s a part of me that ignites. It’s a little scary, but I love the idea of being able to essentially conduct an entire audience however I want, whenever I want with what I say. I’ve recently leaned into being a heel, and I kind of like it.” [H/T Wrestle Zone]

Logan Paul's bout against Ricochet ended in a controversial manner after the former used brass knuckles.

Logan Paul mocked WWE announcer Samantha Irvin after his win against Ricochet

The Maverick mocked Ricochet's fiancee Samantha Irvin after his win at SummerSlam.

Despite using nefarious means to win his fight against The One and Only, Logan Paul did not shy away from poking fun at Samantha Irvin. Paul brought the ring announcer into the equation after stating on RAW that Irvin would be forced to announce his name at the end of their bout. The comment did not sit well with Ricochet.

After the match, Irvin was seen reluctantly announcing Paul as the winner. The Maverick added insult to injury after mocking her and asking her to repeat her announcement.

Paul continues to impress everyone with his matches, and it will be interesting to see what's in store for the star.

