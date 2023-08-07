Triple H believed to have officially signed major free agent to WWE - Reports

If the latest reports are any indication, a top free agent has put pen to paper on a deal with WWE.

The star in question is Brian Pillman Jr. The 29-year-old prodigy's wrestling future has been up in the air since he parted ways with AEW last month. Shortly after his exit, he was spotted at the WWE Performance Center, which fueled the speculation of his imminent signing.

Despite being heavily linked with the global sports entertainment juggernaut, there were rumblings about the company not hiring anyone, at least not until the merger with the Endeavor Group was completed.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider now reports that Brian Pillman Jr. is 'believed to' have officially signed with WWE. The word is that the second-generation star will be present at NXT tapings this week, though the nature of his role is still unclear.

Pillman Jr. will become the only second major star after Cody Rhodes to jump ship to the Triple H-led company from AEW. Interestingly, The American Nightmare mentored the former Varsity Blondes member early in his career.

The company has lined up a stacked card for this Tuesday, featuring NXT North American Champion "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio w/Rhea Ripley defending his title against Dragon Lee w/Rey Mysterio. Elsewhere on the show, Bron Breakker will square off against Von Wagner.

Mustafa Ali and Axiom will also collide in a singles match, with the winner receiving a future shot at the North American Championship. And last but not least, Tyler Bate will face Noam Dar in a "Heritage Cup" match. Will Brian Pillman Jr. make his present felt on the show? Only time will tell.

