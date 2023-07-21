Only one thing could stop a recently-departed AEW star's rumored WWE signing; fans will be disappointed!

AEW has surprisingly allowed many stars to walk out since last year, with the most notable still being Cody Rhodes. Brian Pillman Jr. shockingly departed from the promotion recently. Could he end up in WWE next?

As the son of the legendary Brian Pillman, the former AEW star was held to high standards by fans from the moment he debuted. Many expected him to shoot to the same level of popularity right away. However, the booking simply wasn't there, and Pillman Jr. surprisingly parted ways with the promotion.

According to Dave Meltzer's latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter piece, there's currently no possibility of him ending up in WWE until the merger is complete.

"Someone in WWE noted to us about Brian Pillman Jr., who AEW didn’t renew the contract of and his training at the Performance Center, and that while not impossible, it would be less likely he’d be hired right now until after the merger is complete."

Earlier in the week, it was reported that Pillman Jr. had a tryout with WWE, which led many fans to believe that his jump would be inevitable. However, if this report is accurate, it seems like the tryout was not meant for any immediate requirements.

Jim Cornette believes Brian Pillman Jr. should've been released from AEW sooner

All Elite Wrestling notably do not release their stars easily. The only exception has been William Regal, who unfortunately had to agree to many stipulations upon returning to WWE.

During an episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, the veteran manager stated that Brian Pillman Jr. should've been cut sooner.

"It’s about time and I wish they’d done it sooner. Because it’s been obvious for, what, how long, that they weren’t going to do anything with him. He was not going to be featured on any of the television programs. (...) He wasn’t learning anything." (00:13 onward).

Despite this, Cornette noted that there was a window of opportunity to make Pillman Jr. a major name after fans got behind him. However, Tony Khan barely used him, which was far from ideal for the star looking to make a name for himself.

