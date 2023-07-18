WWE recently brought in a top free agent for tryout, Triple H's next signing inevitable? - Reports

WWE has reportedly brought in a prominent free agent for a tryout, and it seems like Triple H might be on the verge of making his next signing.

Brian Pillman Jr. was confirmed to have participated in a tryout at the WWE Performance Center last week. The news of Pillman's departure from AEW recently surfaced, with reports stating that his contract expired and he decided to part ways with the promotion.

An update from PWInsider shed some light on the situation, revealing that Pillman Jr. had indeed participated in a tryout organized by Stamford-based promotion. However, the purpose of his visit was initially unknown. Sources from WWE have now confirmed that Pillman participated in a tryout session that started on Wednesday.

The outcome of the tryout remains undisclosed at this point. It remains uncertain whether Brian Pillman Jr. was offered a contract by WWE or if he has already signed one. Notably, the promotion has not made any new hires for its main roster in the last few months.

Only time will tell if this tryout starts the beginning of a new chapter in Pillman's career under the leadership of Triple H.

Triple H has set his sights on another top talent who is rumored to join WWE

Triple H appears to have his sights set on another top free agent. Recent reports indicate that former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis has caught the attention of the promotion since becoming a free agent.

Reports suggest that WWE is not only interested in Aldis as an in-ring performer but also as a backstage producer. With a successful career in various promotions, Aldis brings a wealth of experience and a strong reputation to the table.

Nick Aldis will certainly be a sensational addition to WWE's already star-studded roster. It remains to be seen how the two potential signings will pan out in the near future.

