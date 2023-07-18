WWE interested in signing 36-year-old former World Champion - Reports

WWE is constantly on the hunt for big-name talent, which is an integral part of why they are the biggest wrestling promotion in the world. The company could be bolstered by the addition of Nick Aldis if reports are to be believed.

PWInsider recently reported that the former NWA World Heavyweight Champion has attracted 'high interest' since becoming a free agent. The report further noted that his name had been discussed for the role of a backstage producer.

Nick Aldis is a big name in the North American wrestling scene. The 36-year-old star has wrestled for numerous promotions throughout his career, with his most prominent coming for the prestigious NWA promotion. He won the NWA World Heavyweight Championship twice, including a historic reign lasting 1034 days.

He has also won the IWGP Tag Team Championship once in New Japan Pro Wrestling. His TNA run was also laced with gold, as he won the world title and the tag team titles.

Nick Aldis recently spoke about his rivalry with WWE star Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes and Nick Aldis were a part of the All In 2018 event that eventually led to the formation of AEW. The WWE star emerged victorious to win the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

Nick Aldis expressed his gratitude towards Cody Rhodes in a recent interview:

"I'm also grateful to [Cody Rhodes] because working with him helped my cache. We were [in] one of those rare situations where, and again it's a testament to how we both look at the business, and we're traditionalists. We came out of our rivalry with each other both better off."

He continued:

"It didn't just benefit him by getting to have the big win on this big show and winning the title that his father [Dusty Rhodes] had held. It also did a lot for me because then, by the time we got there, people were like, 'Man, this guy is the real deal, this guy is different. This guy is special, and he does feel like a credible antagonist and a credible adversary for this guy who we really want to see win." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Despite his lengthy career, Aldis has never wrestled in WWE. Should he join the Stamford-based company, it will add another chapter to his illustrious career.

