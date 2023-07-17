Former world champion who WWE has an eye on is reportedly a free agent

Earlier this year, it was reported that WWE was keen on signing former NWA and TNA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis. However, he joined IMPACT Wrestling in April 2023. A new report has suggested that Aldis has left the Nashville-based promotion and is now a free agent.

The Englishman returned to IMPACT Wrestling for a second stint after leaving NWA. However, his latest tenure with the company seemingly ended this past weekend after Aldis lost to Alex Shelley at Slammiversary 2023.

According to a recent report from PWInsider (via Global Catch), the 36-year-old has once again left the Tennesse-based promotion after a short but entertaining run.

Nick Aldis has many ties to World Wrestling Entertainment as the star's wife, Mickie James, made a big name for herself in the company. She won the women's championship six times and faced numerous top names in her two stints.

Nick Aldis is grateful for his rivalry with a top WWE star

The match that arguably put Nick Aldis on the map was his 2018 showdown against Cody Rhodes at All In for the NWA World Championship.

Speaking on the Generation of Wrestling podcast, Aldis reflected on his memorable bout with The American Nightmare.

"I'm also grateful to [Cody Rhodes] because working with him helped my cache. We were [in] one of those rare situations where, and again it's a testament to how we both look at the business, and we're traditionalists. We came out of our rivalry with each other both better off."

The 36-year-old described how his high-profile title match against Rhodes benefitted both of them:

"It didn't just benefit him by getting to have the big win on this big show and winning the title that his father [Dusty Rhodes] had held. It also did a lot for me because then, by the time we got there, people were like, 'Man, this guy is the real deal, this guy is different. This guy is special, and he does feel like a credible antagonist and a credible adversary for this guy who we really want to see win." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

If Nick Aldis signs with WWE amid reports of his free agency, fans would undoubtedly like to see him lock horns with Rhodes again.

