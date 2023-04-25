WWE interested in signing four-time world champion - Reports

The latest reports state that a WWE higher-up has told some within the industry that the company is hoping to hire some new talent sooner rather than later and that one of them could be four-time world champion and IMPACT Wrestling star Nick Aldis.

Perhaps the biggest miss for the Stamford-based promotion was Jay White, who recently debuted at All Elite Wrestling. It was clear from multiple sources that the company was interested in bringing White to their roster.

As per Fightful Select, while several stars such as Hikuleo, Tama Tonga, EJ Nduka, and even former WWE Women's Champion Naomi were contacted, none of the deals came to fruition owing to the hiring freeze. However, William Regal and Bruce Prichard have reportedly been in contact with the stars despite this, including the Englishman Aldis, but so far, there has only been talk.

Nick Aldis recently returned to IMPACT Wrestling at the Rebellion pay-per-view event but is yet to sign a contract.

Patrick The Heel @patricktheheel



Shocked that he’s ended up in Impact tbh. Nick Aldis always seemed like the definition of a Triple H guy to me.Shocked that he’s ended up in Impact tbh. #Rebellion Nick Aldis always seemed like the definition of a Triple H guy to me. Shocked that he’s ended up in Impact tbh. #Rebellion https://t.co/Dctq6qrHzK

The freeze marks a change in operations before Vince McMahon's return to the company as Executive Chairman of the Board earlier this year.

Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque brought back several released stars in the wake of his promotion, including Bray Wyatt, Karrion Kross, Braun Strowman, and Dakota Kai, among others.

Nick Aldis' contract status amid WWE's interest in hiring him

According to PWInsider Elite, Nick Aldis has yet to sign with IMPACT Wrestling officially, but the two sides have agreed on a short-term verbal agreement. He was straight away plunged into the world title program against Steve Maclin.

PWInsider also speculated that the match between Nick Aldis and Steve Maclin could take place at July's Slammiversary pay-per-view, but that has not been officially confirmed.

Patrick The Heel @patricktheheel



Was literally just wondering about him today lol Nick Aldis is back in Impact.Was literally just wondering about him today lol #Rebellion Nick Aldis is back in Impact.Was literally just wondering about him today lol #Rebellion https://t.co/jRyN4eCUxV

If the booking goes well for Aldis in the Nashville, Tennessee-based promotion, the Englishman will likely remain there.

It'd be interesting to see if WWE manages to land a deal with some of the top stars they are hoping to sign in the coming months, including bloodline's Naomi, who could be a great addition to the women's roster, and even to the ongoing storyline of Roman Reigns' faction.

Would you like to see Naomi back and Nick Aldis ultimately show up on WWE TV? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

