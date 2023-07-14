"It wasn’t working," says Jim Ross after WWE veteran's son unexpectedly leaves AEW

The legendary WWE announcer Jim Ross recently addressed the unexpected departure of Brian Pillman Jr. from AEW.

The 29-year-old is the son of late WWE legend Brian Pillman, who had been with AEW since 2019 but reportedly left after the expiration of his contract. The star made a name for himself in the promotion and signed a full-time contract with the promotion in 2021. He received a significant push and was involved in high-profile matches.

Pillman Jr.'s departure was confirmed when his name was removed from the AEW roster page on July 11, 2023. Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported that Pillman's contract has expired from the promotion.

During a recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Ross shared his thoughts on Brian Pillman Jr.'s exit from AEW. The veteran said that things weren't working out between Pillman and the promotion but expressed confidence in his future:

“It wasn’t working. He’s not losing any ring time. He’ll have plenty of opportunities. He’s just gotta structure his journey and be smart about the decisions that he makes and get all the in-ring time that he can. Wrestle as many matches as he can schedule. So, he’s gonna be fine, just gotta have his plan and work it. His career took a minor tumble, but not one that you can’t get up from. So, I have a lot of confidence he’s gonna end up very successful in wrestling,” Ross said. [H/T EWrestling News]

While Pillman's career may have hit a minor bump, only time will tell what the future holds for him.

Jim Ross is aiming for a comeback at AEW All In

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross is currently focused on his recovery from health issues. Ross has been dealing with health concerns recently, and there is no set timeline for his return to television.

During an episode of Grilling JR, Ross expressed his positive outlook and desire to return to the booth. He has set a personal goal to attend the All In event at Wembley Stadium in London.

“I really want to make Wembley. Right now, I don’t know if I can. I hope so. I don’t want to say I have a target date, but you have to have some kind of goal. Wembley is my goal. I hope I’m back before then, but certainly Wembley is something I want to be part of,” Ross said.

Ross will undoubtedly be rooting for his successful recovery and eagerly await his return to the wrestling world.

