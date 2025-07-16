"It's heartbreaking" - WWE legend is extremely concerned about Adam Cole's AEW future amid retirement rumors

A WWE legend has revealed that he was extremely concerned about Adam Cole’s AEW future amid rumors of an impending retirement. This is extremely concerning, and the fans will be hoping for some good news.

Ad

It was revealed on the day of All In that Cole would have to vacate his TNT Title and that he was battling injury concerns. It was later revealed that he had some concussion-related health issues, and now, Jeff Jarrett has given him some words of encouragement.

The WWE Hall of Famer was speaking on his My World With Jeff Jarrett podcast when he said:

“So, it’s heartbreaking. I mean, he is a young, young... Um, I don’t again, it’s hard to really put it into words, at 36 years old. It’s... I’m going to remain hopeful that whether it’s a year or whether it’s two years, you know, whether it’s three years, but the brain and the human body has miraculous abilities to heal itself, if you get it the right opportunity with the right nutrition and the right care.” [H/T - ITR Wrestling]

Ad

Trending

Ad

Jeff Jarrett says he will be there for Adam Cole

In the same episode, the former TNA star also said that despite everything, he will still be there for Adam Cole if needed and will always encourage him to get back on track.

“Yeah, you know, when the time’s right, I may give him a buzz and let him know I’ll share my experience, strength, and hope on finally kind of what got me back on track. Man, oh, man, heartbreaking. I wish him nothing but the best. We’re all pulling for Adam Cole.”

Ad

It is great to see that a veteran like Jeff Jarrett is there for someone like the former AEW TNT Champion, given that he is going through a very delicate time right now.

The entire wrestling community stands with him, and we at Sportskeeda wish him the best in his recovery.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sujay Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. Know More