"It's your job! Okay?" - WWE veteran slams The Elite for refusing to work with CM Punk (Exclusive)

CM Punk's issues with The Elite are seemingly still ongoing, and recent reports have alleged that there could be a roster split because of this. In light of the rumors, Teddy Long slammed Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks for putting the promotion in a stalemate.

Shortly after the 'Brawl Out' Incident, the sentiment surrounding The Second City Saint's status with AEW was largely negative. Few believed that Punk would ever want to be back, let alone be invited to return, but now it seems like a done deal. However, the EVPs reportedly aren't happy and refuse to work with him.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Long pointed out that if The Elite worked anywhere else, they would have been fired for refusing to work with CM Punk.

“It’s your job! Okay? If you work at McDonald’s, you cannot work there if you go in and say ‘Well, I’m not going to work with this person here and have them [make] French fries because I don’t like them.’ Well then, you’re gonna be gone, because someone else can replace you!” [03:25 onward]

CM Punk was recently spotted backstage at WWE RAW, which has since set the internet wrestling community alight. The legendary Booker T recently gave his take on Punk's appearance and noted that the star wouldn't have shown up for no reason.

Teddy Long believes that AEW needs to include CM Punk in the All In pay-per-view

AEW has officially announced the return of their high-profile pay-per-view, All In. The promotion seems to have massive plans for the event, as it's scheduled to take place at London's Wembley Stadium. Due to this, many are expecting a big name to headline the event, and who better than CM Punk?

Earlier in the same episode, Teddy Long suggested that The Straight Edge star's inclusion could push the event even further.

"[CM] Punk would put them over the top, so maybe somebody's thinking about that, and they may do it at the last minute, maybe in time for people to really want to buy it. So, we’ll just have to wait and see, if they’re smart, they’ll do it like that but who knows who’s in charge of that.” [03:34 onward]

It remains to be seen if The Second City Saint will be back in time for the All In pay-per-view, but reports allege that the rumored Saturday AEW show will be built around the star.

