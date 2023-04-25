"Maybe it wasn't a publicity stunt?" – WWE legend says CM Punk's visit before RAW wasn't for 'no reason'

CM Punk was recently spotted backstage at WWE RAW, which has naturally turned the wrestling world upside down. In light of the news, WWE legend Booker T gave his take on the situation and stated that he believes there is a motive behind it all.

At this stage, neither AEW nor CM Punk have acknowledged his presence backstage at RAW, but some fans already believe this is an indication of a potential WWE return. However, according to reports, The Second City Saint was allegedly thrown out of the building.

Speaking on the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T addressed the reported sighting of CM Punk and pointed out that he wouldn't have been thrown out if it were a scheduled meeting.

"Maybe it wasn’t a publicity stunt? Maybe all of it is true? As far as him trying to talk to someone. Maybe him showing up in the building – if he showed up, he showed up for a reason, he didn’t just show up for no reason. If he got kicked out of the building, he obviously didn’t have a meeting with anybody. Okay? Those two don’t go together. You don’t show up for a meeting and then get kicked out of a building." [12:42 onward].

NoSmokeSport @NoSmokeSport Video Footage of CM Punk outside of Video Footage of CM Punk outside of #WWERAW talking to WWE Star Tamina ‼️ Video Footage of CM Punk outside of #WWERAW talking to WWE Star Tamina‼️ https://t.co/oMdzeIFXR7

Despite rampant speculations made by fans online since news broke about Punk's backstage WWE appearance, reports have claimed that "no one cared" about The Second City Saint showing up.

Booker T believes that CM Punk has potentially hurt his efforts to reconcile with AEW

According to reports, CM Punk is scheduled to return during the yet-to-be-announced Saturday AEW show. While this is yet to be confirmed by the promotion, many now believe that the show will be built around the Straight Edge star.

Jay Henry @jayhenry79 So, it’s kinda official. CM Punk is said to be returning to #AEW at the United Center in Chicago June 17 for the debut of #AEW Collision. The biggest question I have though, is if TK will hold a press conference afterwards and will their be muffins? So, it’s kinda official. CM Punk is said to be returning to #AEW at the United Center in Chicago June 17 for the debut of #AEWCollision. The biggest question I have though, is if TK will hold a press conference afterwards and will their be muffins? https://t.co/fdLoNpSXts

Earlier in the same podcast, Booker noted that it was odd that CM Punk would show up at WWE RAW if AEW plans to build a show around him.

"After everything Punk has put AEW through, to now just have this in the news – [he] wouldn’t just be showing up to say hi, it would be ‘Hi, can I talk to somebody about getting back in?’ I would imagine. So now you’ve got to go back to Tony Khan if you’ve got to go back to Chicago and they’re building a show around you if all that is true, it’s like: what are we doing here? Is it really all about [the money]?" [11:18 onward].

It remains to be seen how much this will affect the AEW roster's opinion of CM Punk or if Tony Khan is well aware of the star's plans.

