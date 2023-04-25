Damning details of how WWE stars really reacted to CM Punk's visit, "Nobody cared" about him being on RAW - Reports

CM Punk's unannounced backstage appearance on RAW is currently the biggest story in pro wrestling, and RingSide News revealed a pretty astonishing report regarding the backstage reaction within WWE.

The AEW star showed up at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, much to the surprise of everyone in WWE, and was reportedly asked to leave after speaking to Triple H.

While it was initially stated that Punk got a "warm reception" behind the scenes, he might not have necessarily made a positive impression on RAW. A tenured WWE creative team member told RSN, "no one cared about Punk being there."

WWE is currently going through an active phase as they sold out the Chicago episode of RAW well in advance and are also preparing for the Backlash premium live event, which is scheduled for May 6.

Moreover, the latest edition of the Red brand also underwent multiple booking changes. Add to that the upcoming live events, which also don't have any remaining tickets up for sale, and WWE had other important matters to deal with than CM Punk's presence.

When asked about the actual reaction to Punk being on RAW, the WWE source added, "To WWE stars, who is CM Punk?"

Is CM Punk angling for a WWE return following his RAW appearance?

The past year has been a topsy-turvy ride for CM Punk, as he has not worked for AEW since the infamous brawl at All Out in September 2022.

The relationship between All Elite Wrestling and Punk has seemingly changed in recent weeks, with rumors suggesting that Tony Khan has all but agreed to get the controversial star back in time before the company unveils its new Saturday show.

Amid his negotiations with AEW, no one would have expected Punk to drop over at a WWE show, and his decision has led to a lot of speculation online.

As reported, there is a belief that the 44-year-old star might want a return to WWE despite being contracted to AEW, and it will be interesting to see what happens in the next few weeks, as the focus will be on his next move in professional wrestling.

What are your reactions to Punk shockingly being on RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

