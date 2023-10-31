"It's all a joke" - Jim Cornette slams 46-year-old ex-WWE star for his recent AEW match

WWE veteran Jim Cornette didn't hold back when expressing his disappointment with an AEW star's return match.

On the October 18 edition of Dynamite, Lance Archer returned to AEW after three months of absence, defeating a wrestler named Barrett Brown in a quick squash match. While fans were excited to see him back on TV, WWE veteran Jim Cornette wasn't impressed.

On an episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, he criticized Lance Archer's squash match against Barrett Brown, calling it 'phony and stupid.'

"Lance Archer, who we haven't seen in forever, is coming through the entranceway... as he's beating the jobber down the ramp, Smiley Roberts is in the ring doing the ring introductions. He actually says, 'Now kicking his opponent to the ring, Lance Archer.' Does Lance Archer realize how phony, stupid, minor league, indie, and outlaw this looks? Does he realize that it makes people laugh at him rather than be impressed by his physicality or whatever the f**k he's doing? It's all a joke." (0:04 - 1:12)

Furthermore, he pointed out a botched spot in the match where Archer failed to catch his opponent:

"But [Barrett Brown] does a dive back out onto Lance Archer, and Archer is supposed to catch him by the goozlepipe and chokeslam him, but he missed him... the guy fell at his feet. So the jobber rolled in and did it again, and this time he caught him and chokeslammed him, and then Aubrey Edwards rang the bell. I know you're saying, 'Nah, it can't be true,' but again, the same thing on the program as they did previously," Cornette said. (1:14 - 1:57)

Check out the video below:

Lance Archer wants to face AEW star Jon Moxley in a death match

Lance Archer has reminded the world that he is one of the few to defeat Jon Moxley in a Death Match.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Archer was asked if he would ever fight Moxley.

"We had that fight, we fought for the New Japan US Title in Dallas. Texas Death Match and I actually came out victorious. One of the very, very few people that's actually been victorious over Jon Moxley in AEW," he replied. [3:10 - 3:20]

In 2021, Archer won the WGP United States Heavyweight Championship on an episode of AEW Dynamite by defeating Moxley. It will be interesting to see if they face each other again.

What are your thoughts on Jim Cornette's comments? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription if you use any quotes from the first half of this article.

