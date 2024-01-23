"It’s just so childish" - WWE veteran blasts AEW for referencing CM Punk incident during Sting’s retirement feud

AEW recently teased Sting and Darby Allin wrestling The Young Bucks. On last week's episode of Dynamite, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson seemingly referenced their alleged backstage issues with CM Punk. Eric Bischoff has now commented on the segment.

On the 2024 Homecoming edition of Dynamite, The Young Bucks confronted Sting, Darby Allin, and Ric Flair. It happened after the face-painted duo secured a victory over Powerhouse Hobbs and Konosuke Takeshita. Since the face-off, the wrestling world has been buzzing with the rumor of The Icon and Allin facing The Young Bucks in the former's retirement match at Revolution in March.

On the latest edition of the Strictly Business podcast, Eric Bischoff expressed his displeasure about AEW referencing Punk's backstage issues with The Young Bucks in a recent segment. He added that the real-life scuffle shouldn't have been mentioned in the build-up of Sting's retirement feud.

“Let me finish ripping on that f**king storyline. That story is so lame. And it is an absolutely absolute reflection of everything that is wrong with creative in AEW that the whole incident was CM Punk. Tony Khan and AEW look horrible. Tony came out, and I was inferior in my life. You have an agent biting people. You got your EVPs in the middle of it all. It is in a horribly embarrassing, brand-killing situation. Why enough? Fine f**k, would you use that as the premise of a story? It’s just so childish,” Bischoff said.

What CM Punk reference did AEW make?

CM Punk and The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) had a backstage brawl following the media scrum at the 2022 All Out pay-per-view. During a recent sit-down interview with Renne Paquette, the Bucks seemingly referenced the real-life incident on AEW Dynamite.

"We did lose our way, it was like the culture shifted and toxicity creeped into the locker rooms, and the perception of the company, it was just different. I think I know why. We started to lean on yesterday's self-serving, superficial, cancerous superstars," said Matt Jackson.

Punk departed AEW last year and moved to WWE. Hence, many people are displeased with the Tony Khan-led company still referencing The Second City Saint in its storylines.

