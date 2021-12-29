"It's just a matter of time" - 4-Time WWE Champion teases appearance in Tony Khan's AEW [Exclusive]

Alberto Del Rio teased an appearance in AEW and was optimistic about receiving opportunities to work for major professional wrestling promotions.

Now that he's been cleared of his legal issues, Del Rio is looking for a suitable landing spot.

Former WWE and IMPACT star Alberto Del Rio was a guest on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted earlier today. During the interview, Del Rio was asked about a potential appearance in AEW.

Speaking of AEW, Del Rio said that it was definitely possible and teased that something could happen in the future. The former WWE Champion also revealed that he was talking to a number of promotions:

"Yes, that's possible. I've been talking to a lot of people and just like I said earlier, I know everybody, they're all talking about it and they saw what happened and they know it wasn't fair for me, my career and my life so they are all going to be giving me an opportunity so it's just a matter of time for me and them to put something together and decide where we're going to go," said Del Rio.

Alberto Del Rio on his friendship with AEW star CM Punk

Alberto Del Rio also briefly commented on his friendship with AEW star and former WWE Champion CM Punk. Del Rio said that he and Punk were still close friends both inside and outside of the pro wrestling business:

"CM Punk is my friend. I love Phil. We were friends inside and outside the ring. Not we were, we are friends inside and outside the business," said Del Rio.

CM Punk took a seven-year hiatus from professional wrestling and returned on the second episode of AEW Dynamite. Since his return, Punk has repeatedly proven he still has what it takes to be a top star in the business and is currently involved in a heated feud with MJF.

