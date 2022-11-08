"It's just part of a bigger negotiation" - CM Punk's close aide provides insight on whether the AEW star is leaving the promotion

Current NWA promoter Billy Corgan provided his thoughts on the ongoing issues between AEW and CM Punk.

Punk has been suspended since All Out after an alleged backstage altercation with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. He has yet to return to the promotion since the Chicago event, and it has even been reported that he and the company are in talks to prematurely end his deal.

Billy Corgan spoke about the issue during a recent appearance on Steve Fall's Ten Count. He described knowing Punk personally and explained that he has doubts that the Cult of Personality will truly depart Tony Khan's promotion:

"I know him personally and I haven't talked wrestling with him for years, so I would be hard-pressed to imagine he'd want to come to the NWA given his other opportunities. Certainly, there are other companies that are bigger and can offer him a bigger payday. I'd be surprised if he leaves AEW...So you know, look, it's wrestling, a lot of rumors, a lot of talk. For all we know, it's just part of a bigger negotiation going on behind the scenes that he's gonna leave, and he's still gonna stay. " (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

With rumors running rampant that the Straight Edge Superstar is headed out the door, fans have been speculating that he could return to WWE. He originally left the company in 2014, only returning to wrestling when he signed for AEW last year.

The Elite appears set for a return to AEW programming soon

While a degree of uncertainty hangs over CM Punk's future within the company, it appears that The Elite are due for their return to TV sooner rather than later.

The trio has been teased over the past two weeks during episodes of Dynamite. They have been appearing in vignettes that have come to be known as 'Delete The Elite' after the moniker was used last week.

Full Gear is fast on the way so it can be expected that Omega and the Bucks will be returning to challenge Death Triangle. DT were crowned Trios Tag champs, winning a tournament after the belts were stripped from The Elite.

