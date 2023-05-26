"It's kind of like Stone Cold-esque when he talks" - WWE veteran unhappy with Jon Moxley's AEW promo 

A wrestling veteran compared Jon Moxley to WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin following his promo on AEW Dynamite. The legend is none other than Bully Ray.

This week on Dynamite, the three-time AEW World Champion had much to say to the fans and The Elite. He mentioned that this Sunday night at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, he and his Blackpool Combat Club members will annihilate Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Hangman Adam Page.

Upon watching the segment, Bully Ray shared his thoughts about the same during the latest episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast. The WWE legend felt that it would have been better if the babyfaces in the storyline, The Young Bucks, had cut the promo instead. He also mentioned that this did not feel like something a heel would say.

"Did I get a strong promo from Moxley? Yes. That promo should have been cut by Nick and Matt… Moxley was telling you how credible they were, how they’re the best wrestlers, how they take things seriously, how they plan on going to the match and beating the crap out of everybody. There’s nothing heelish about what Jon Moxley says. Yeah, his tone might be a little gruff, his inflection might be rough. But its kind of like Stone Cold-esque when he talks," Bully Ray said. [From 09:06 - 10:10]

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray is confused about whom to route for in the Anarchy in the Arena match

While speaking on the same podcast, the WWE veteran further talked about the Anarchy in the Arena match. He mentioned that after seeing Jon Moxley's promo, he's confused about whom to route for.

Ray was also unhappy to have not seen all the wrestlers competing in the match inside the same ring one last time before the pay-per-view:

"So, I don’t know who to route for right now. I think I’m supposed to route for the Bucks, Kenny, and Hangman, but where were they? Can somebody tell me where they… I could have swore I saw Hangman in the middle of the show, backstage doing an interview. Why on the go-home show am I not seeing my factions at full force?" [From 10:11 - 10:34]

Both Bryan Danielson and the former WWE Champion have competed in the first-ever Anarchy in the Arena match against the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Which team do you think will triumph at Double or Nothing? Let us know in the comments section below.

