"It's the Kurt Angle effect" - Top AEW star makes major comment on Ricochet

Ricochet has made an immediate impact since arriving in AEW last year. A top star even compared him to WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

Swerve Strickland is the latest to comment on Ricochet. The former Intercontinental Champion made his debut in AEW at All In London last year. However, soon after his debut, the fans turned on him, prompting The One and Only star to turn heel. Since then, the former WWE star's career has continued to rise. He has been involved in major title opportunities and has competed in significant matches for the promotion. Even his current rival, Swerve Strickland, has praised the highflyer.

Speaking on The Bootleg Kev podcast, Swerve Strickland stated that the former WWE star would succeed more in AEW, as his talent will be put to better use and his voice will be heard. He further noted how the crowd instantly recognizes and reacts whenever The One and Only comes out.

"So Ricochet is probably, in my opinion, going to find more success with AEW,” Swerve Strickland said. “Because his talents are going to be utilized, and he’s going to be heard. I feel like once you find your voice and you are heard we know how to tap into an emotion, and people know how to feel about what you’re saying. Now, every time he comes out, instant boo. We know, oh that’s Ricochet. God damn it, he’s coming out. Oh, somebody come out and beat Ricochet. So now you know his name."

Strickland mentioned that even though the fans may boo him, it does mean he "s*ck," which makes him similar to wrestling legend Kurt Angle.

"Now you can do all the athleticism if you want to, if you choose to, but you have it. And everybody knows he doesn’t s*ck. We hate him, but he doesn’t s*ck. It’s the Kurt Angle effect. We hate him, but we know he can beat your a*s." [H/T: WrestleZone]

Ricochet claims he was screwed at AEW Revolution 2025

Swerve Strickland and The One and Only star have been feuding for several weeks. This rivalry finally culminated in a match at AEW Revolution 2025, where Swerve defeated his rival and became the number-one contender for the AEW World Championship.

Following this match, the former NXT North American Champion took to social media to allege that everyone in the company was working against him.

"I was screwed. Distractions! Everyone was against me from the start. @AEW is working against me!" the former WWE star wrote.

Check out his post below:

It will be interesting to see if the former WWE Intercontinental Champion will get a rematch against Swerve Strickland.

