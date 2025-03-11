  • home icon
  • "AEW is working against me" - Major former WWE star alleges he got screwed at Revolution 2025

"AEW is working against me" - Major former WWE star alleges he got screwed at Revolution 2025

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Mar 11, 2025 20:24 GMT
Revolution 2025 tool place at the Crypto.com Arena. (Image via AEW Facebook)
Revolution 2025 took place at the Crypto.com Arena. (Image via AEW Facebook)

Last year, former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet made his AEW debut at All In. Initially, fans thought he would get lost in the shuffle due to the company's supremely talented roster. However, he has emerged as one of Tony Khan's biggest assets and one of the most convincing heels in the current wrestling landscape.

At the recent Revolution 2025 pay-per-view, the Human Highlight reel locked horns with long-time rival, Swerve Stickland. The two delivered one of the finest matches in the company's history. However, Stickland got the victory. The New Flavor is now the #1 contender to the AEW World Championship.

It appears like the majority of All Elite Wrestling fans are satisfied with this result. But Ricochet strongly alleges that the company has screwed him over.

"I was screwed. Distractions! Everyone was against me from the start. @AEW is working against me!" wrote the former WWE star.

AEW Revolution featured multiple title matches, a few surprises

Several titles including the International Championship, the World Championship, the Continental Championship, the TBS Championship, the World Tag Team Championship and more were contested for at Revolution 2025. One of the show's most surprising moments was Christian Cage's cash-in.

Here are Revolution's main show results:

  • Number One Contender’s March for the World Heavyweight Championship: Swerve Strickland def. Ricochet
  • Hangman Page def. MJF
  • Steel Cage: Will Ospreay def. Kyle Fletcher
  • World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (c) def. The OutRunners
  • Continental Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) def. Brody King
  • Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) def. Mariah May
  • International Championship: Kenny Omega def Konosuke Takeshita (c)
  • TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Momo Watanabe
  • World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) def Cope and Christian Cage
Revolution took place on Sunday in LA, California. The event was reportedly attended by more than 10,000 fans.

Edited by Brandon Nell
