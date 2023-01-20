"It's like she never left" - Jade Cargill reacts to WWE Superstar's stunning return after 7-month hiatus 

AEW star Jade Cargill recently commented on a former WWE RAW Women's Champion, praising her for her talent.

Jade Cargill is one of the most prominent homegrown stars in Tony Khan's Promotion. She became the inaugural TBS Champion on January 5, last year, taking down Ruby Soho after a grueling fight.

The 30-year-old star recently spoke about Charlotte Flair on the Bootleg Kev podcast. According to the All Elite star, the WWE Superstar has all the characteristics of a pro wrestler, making her the complete package.

"I think Charlotte Flair is great. I think she's a very sound wrestler," Jade said. "She can do all the flippy s— that you want her to do, she can go out there and have a hardcore match. I think she's the total package that we have as far as an example for women's wrestlers today... She leaves and comes back, and it's like she never left, so, I mean, I think she's phenomenal at what she does. People can talk or say whatever they want — I think she's a great wrestler." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Charlotte Flair was recently praised by the WWE legend Ric Flair

Jade Cargill's admiration for Charlotte Flair is shared by the latter's father as well, who previously speculated about Charlotte breaking his own record in due time.

On an episode of the To Be The Man podcast, the Hall of Famer heaped praise on his daughter. He further stated that Charlotte could potentially break his record of 16 world title reigns in the near future.

"I’m glad Ashley [Charlotte's real name] is with WWE. She couldn’t be more successful. I mean, 14 times guys. To me, it’s very realistic that she wins or actually surpasses the 16 goal. I think that would be on her plate. I think it’s something that is very possible," said Ric Flair. (H/T Wrestlingnews.co)

As of now, it remains to be seen if Charlotte Flair will surpass her father in the coming years.

