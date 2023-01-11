"I think it’s something that is very possible" - Ric Flair feels 36-year-old star could go past his record of 16 world championships in WWE

Wrestling legend Ric Flair recently shared his thoughts on Charlotte Flair surpassing the 16-time World Champion record in WWE currently held jointly by him and John Cena.

Flair returned to the blue brand on the December 30 episode. She came down to the ring and challenged Ronda Rousey to an impromptu match for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Not one to back down from a fight, Ronda accepted the challenge, and the match got underway. The Baddest Woman on the Planet was already worn out after a match with Raquel Rodriquez, and Flair rolled her up for a quick pin, becoming the new champion.

On the latest episode of the To Be The Man podcast, Flair detailed that he could envision his daughter breaking his record of being a 16-time World Champion.

He mentioned that Charlotte had already etched herself as one of the greats by being the most decorated woman in all of WWE and could very well break her dad's record in due time.

"I’m glad Ashley [Charlotte's real name] is with WWE. She couldn’t be more successful. I mean, 14 times guys. To me, it’s very realistic that she wins or actually surpasses the 16 goal. I think that would be on her plate. I think it’s something that is very possible," said Ric Flair. (H/T Wrestlingnews.co)

Charlotte Flair promises to be a fighting champion for the WWE Universe

What's more interesting about Charlotte Flair's return is that she is being booked as a babyface this time.

This past Friday, The Queen appeared on SmackDown Lowdown for an exclusive interview. She mentioned that she was completely blown away by the "Thank you, Charlotte" chants, which made her more comfortable.

"I might have shocked everyone last week, but tonight everyone shocked me. Did you hear the 'Thank you, Charlotte' chants? That's gonna take some time to get used to. Just hearing that makes me not feel that I have to be so defensive," noted Flair.

Flair also mentioned being overwhelmed by the cheers and adulation from fans. However, it remains to be seen if she will continue as a babyface or turn heel again.

Do you think Charlotte will break Ric's record of 16 World titles? Sound off in the comments section below.

