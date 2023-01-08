"I always had to wear my armor" - Charlotte Flair opens up on her relationship with WWE fans

SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair recently spoke about the warm reception she has been getting from the WWE Universe since her comeback.

The Queen was out of action since losing her title to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit match in May. She returned after a seven-month hiatus on the December 30 episode of SmackDown and challenged Rousey to put her title on the line in an impromptu matchup.

Charlotte then rolled out The Baddest Woman on the Planet for a three count and became a record 14-time Women's Champion.

WWE correspondent Megan Morant caught up with the SmackDown Women's Champion on SmackDown LowDown. She said that she was pleasantly surprised by the fans chanting, "Thank you, Charlotte." Flair felt that she never got that kind of reception from the WWE Universe, and all the adulation made her want to do more for the fans.

"I might have shocked everyone last week, but tonight everyone shocked me. Did you hear the 'Thank you, Charlotte' chants? That's gonna take some time to get used to. Just hearing that makes me not feel that I have to be so defensive. For the last couple of years, I just felt like I always had to wear my armor every time I was in the ring. The reception, I don't know, makes me feel good, makes me wanna just smile while I'm out there. Be a little less evil Queen." [From 2:05 - 2:41]

Charlotte Flair wants to be a fighting champion on SmackDown

During the same interview, Charlotte Flair also opened up on her plans for the new year. She was grateful to be the most decorated champion in WWE history, but she also wanted to be a fighting champion.

The Queen may have also started working on this resolution when she put on a dominant title defense against Sonya Deville this week on SmackDown and made her submit to the Figure Eight Leglock.

It is interesting to see Flair as a babyface when she has operated as a red-hot heel for most of her career on the main roster.

