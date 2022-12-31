Charlotte Flair makes surprise return to WWE on SmackDown

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Charlotte Flair made her surprise return after Ronda Rousey's match against Raquel Rodriguez.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet, accompanied by her best friend Shayna Baszler, defended her SmackDown Women's title on the show against Rodriguez. They had a lengthy match, which ended via submission, with Rousey emerging victorious.

After the match, Charlotte Flair made a surprise appearance to confront Ronda Rousey and The Queen of Spades. She came out with a new theme song and sported a new purple attire.

She was last seen at WrestleMania Backlash in May, where she lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to The Baddest Woman on the Planet in an 'I Quit' match.

Charlotte Flair then took several months off and even got married to current AEW star Andrade El Idolo.

She's one of the top female superstars in the company and was part of The Four Horsewomen of WWE alongside Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Bayley.

During this week's Friday Night show, Charlotte proceeded to challenge Ronda Rousey for an impromptu title match.

The bout was made official, and she pinned the latter with a roll up to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion. Flair is now a 14-time Women's Champion.

