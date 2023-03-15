"It’s been a long time," "YOU'RE BACK?!" - Twitter reacts to popular AEW star's return to Tony Khan's promotion after 2 months

Fans have been buzzing with excitement at the news of AEW star Anna Jay returning to the ring. The announcement that Jay will be facing off against Britt Baker at the upcoming ‘House Rules’ live event tour on March 18 in Troy, Ohio, has got fans out on Twitter to react.

Anna Jay A.S. last competed on the January 11 taping of AEW Rampage. During a tag team Street Fight match, she and her partner Tay Melo were defeated by Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale. Unfortunately, during the contest, Jay suffered an injury that has kept her sidelined from the action.

For Anna Jay, this match marks her return to action since her injury, and fans are hoping that she will be able to make a triumphant comeback.

Fans on Twitter have been buzzing with excitement since the news of her return was announced.

Check out the reactions below:

DemocraticCitizen @TranquiloFella



Hope you + your peers continue to stay healthy @annajay___ Welcome back, Anna Jay!!!Hope you + your peers continue to stay healthy @annajay___ Welcome back, Anna Jay!!! ❤️Hope you + your peers continue to stay healthy 🙏

The prospect of seeing Brit Baker and Anna Jay face off is an enticing proposition for many fans, who see it as a clash between two of AEW’s most talented and dynamic female wrestlers.

AEW star Anna Jay recently provided an update on her injury

The Jericho Appreciation Society member has been absent since a vicious street fight against Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale.

Ahead of her return, Anna Jay recently took to Twitter to provide an update on her injury status. Jay revealed that she suffered dislocated ribs during the match but thankfully did not have a bruised tailbone.

Anna Jay joined JAS in July last year after turning on Ruby Soho and reuniting with her former tag team partner Tay Melo. It remains to be seen how her return will pan out in the months to come.

Are you excited to see Anna Jay back in action? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes