Jeircho Appreciation Society's star provides injury update amidst AEW TV absence

AEW has a lot of stars out with injuries, an issue that has plagued the company quite severely over the last year. Another wrestler who has been out of action for a while is Jericho Appreciation Society's Anna Jay, who provided an update on her injury status.

Anna Jay teamed up with fellow JAS member Tay Melo to take on Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale in a vicious street fight on the January 13, 2023, episode of AEW Rampage. During the match, Willow Nightingale powerbombed Anna Jay off the ramp to the floor.

Anna was supposed to crash through the table at the side of the ramp. However, she missed her mark and fell on the floor in a brutal spot. That was the last time she was seen in action on AEW television.

Taking to Twitter, the 24-year-old provided an update on her current injury status.

"No bruised tailbone, but I did have some dislocated ribs. Not fun," Anna Jay tweeted.

Jericho Appreciation Society's rival sent a message to AEW star Chris Jericho

The Jericho Appreciation Society has been feuding with Ricky Starks in recent weeks. They recently won a gauntlet match against the former FTW Champion.

CrispyWrestling 🎮 @DakotaKaiEra Chris Jericho doing the list thing after being shocked Ricky Starks brought a pen with him is hilarious #AEWDynamite Chris Jericho doing the list thing after being shocked Ricky Starks brought a pen with him is hilarious #AEWDynamite https://t.co/XCL0b4WlR9

During a recent interview, Ricky Starks spoke about the Ocho.

"I'm not impressed. I don't see anything that everyone else sees. Maybe, actually, you know, I see a little bit of it, but not enough to impress me. And, in the great words of Shania Twain, 'That don't impress me much.'" (H/T Fightful)

Starks also expressed his desire to beat Jericho again in order to prove a point.

"Well, I think, for me, it's a matter of not just beating Chris, but I really just want to prove a point here, a point that I would refuse to be embarrassed, and I refuse to just be done with something just because of one victory against Jericho. On top of that, the more that I beat JAS, the more that I can really show the weak points of the entire group itself. I am actually really focused on making sure that I outsmart Chris at all costs. So I think getting a second chance at that type of redemption is what I'm looking forward to." (H/T Fightful)

Ricky Starks defeated Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite a few weeks back. In his most recent match, Starks defeated Daniel Garcia on AEW Rampage.

