"It's a long walk" - Bryan Danielson gets warned about being sent back to WWE if he loses to Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega's manager, Don Callis, recently warned Bryan Danielson. Taking to Twitter, Callis replied to Danielson's tweet where he thanked WWE ahead of beginning his new journey with AEW.

In response to the tweet, Callis mocked the American Dragon by writing that he and Omega are glad that Danielson has decided to keep the door open with his former employer, so he has a place to go after losing to the AEW World Champion at Dynamite: Grand Slam.

He concluded his tweet by stating that it will be a long walk to Stamford from Birkenstocks for Danielson.

Here's what Don Callis wrote in his tweet as he mocked Bryan Danielson:

The Invisible Hand @TheDonCallis @bryandanielson @WWE @PlayersTribune Well that brought a tear to my eye……….🥲. @KennyOmegamanX and I are glad you kept the door open with your former employer so you have somewhere to go on Thursday. It’s a long walk to Stamford in Birkenstocks kid. @bryandanielson @WWE @PlayersTribune Well that brought a tear to my eye……….🥲. @KennyOmegamanX and I are glad you kept the door open with your former employer so you have somewhere to go on Thursday. It’s a long walk to Stamford in Birkenstocks kid.

Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega will collide at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam in a non-title match

Bryan Danielson will be making his in-ring debut for AEW on Dynamite: Grand Slam. The former WWE Champion made his promotional debut at this year's All Out pay-per-view and immediately confronted The Elite, including Kenny Omega and the faction's newest member Adam Cole.

In the weeks leading up to the show in New York, Bryan Danielson confronted the Cleaner multiple times. While he isn't eligible to challenge for the World Championship yet, he proposed the idea of a singles match with Omega, one that the latter eventually accepted.

The two will face one another in a non-title bout at Arthur Ashe in what promises to be a blockbuster of a match. Danielson himself hasn't competed inside the squared circle for some time now, having left WWE a while ago after his last match against Roman Reigns.

With a victory over Omega, Bryan Danielson will get off to the dream start in the promotion and could slowly compile a winning run to challenge for the AEW World Title down the line.

