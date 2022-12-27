"It's mark bulls**t for indie wrestling" – WWE veteran claims Jon Moxley went overboard during recent match on AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley's in-ring aggression is no secret, especially when the star proclaims himself to be the Purveyor of Violence. However, WWE veteran Jim Cornette believes Moxley went too far during his recent match against Darius Martin of Top Flight.

Many AEW fans consider Jon Moxley to be the heart and soul of the promotion, and Tony Khan seems to agree considering his numerous world championship runs. Despite this, Moxley still receives his fair share of criticism, especially when it comes to his wrestling style.

During the recent The Jim Cornette Experience, the WWE veteran speculated that Jon Moxley's character could work if it was portrayed better.

"The idea of having a babyface that hurts people and drinks their bones and eats their blood is that you will get to see a guy like that, that doesn’t give a s**t beat the s**t out of the – not hospitalize and paralyze and end the career of a nice looking baby-faced kid that likes to impress the young fans." (00:50 onward).

Cornette continued, warning that Top Flight could pick up the habits that he believes are bad for wrestling.

"That’s what doesn’t make sense! It’s a match, not a blood feud, so just cause Moxley’s being Moxley, what motivation does he have? It’s mark bulls**t for indie wrestling. That’s where Moxley’s head is at, and [if] they don’t teach these kids any better it’s gonna be too late [and] they’re gonna learn bad habits." (01:20 onward).

WCW veteran Disco Inferno also had issues with Jon Moxley's match against Darius Martin and ribbed the veteran for not selling the moves of his opponents.

Jim Cornette also questioned why Jon Moxley clashed with another babyface instead of a heel

Despite his grit and aggression, Jon Moxley is a known babyface and is considered a hero by many in the AEW fan base. Despite this, the veteran still tore into Darius Martin this past Dynamite.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Things you will see only a handful of times in your lifetime.



JON MOXLEY MAKING HIS ENTRANCE OUT OF THE AEW TUNNEL. Things you will see only a handful of times in your lifetime.JON MOXLEY MAKING HIS ENTRANCE OUT OF THE AEW TUNNEL. https://t.co/40FbUKiiaI

During the same episode, Cornette questioned who fans were supposed to cheer for, when both stars are meant to be babyfaces.

"Who the f**k are we supposed to cheer for? Why does Moxley want to hurt the nice, young kid that’s trying to make his way in wrestling? Why does Moxley – the babyface – want to take this nice kid out past the rail into the arena and suplex him on the concrete floor without any provocation?" (00:09 onward).

It remains to be seen if Top Flight will now begin feuding with The Blackpool Combat Club or not. Regardless of Cornette's complaints, has Darius Martin learned a thing or two going up against the Purveyor of Violence?

