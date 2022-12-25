Jon Moxley accused of not selling for guys following match against rising star on AEW Dynamite

Last week on the Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite, former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley had a one-on-one match against Top Flight's Darius Martin. Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno accused Moxley of not selling to his opponents.

Although Martin put on a tough fight, Moxley earned the victory. After this match, on the following episode of Rampage, Top Flight got their revenge by eliminating Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli in the $300,000 Christmas Casino Trios Battle Royal.

On the recent episode of the Keepin' it 100 podcast, Disco Inferno talked about the Dynamite match and accused Jon Moxley of not selling enough to his opponents. Inferno also mentioned that the former AEW World Champion is lazy, and the match felt a bit clumsy.

"I started watching the last part, a little clunky in parts. He doesn’t like taking a lot of guys’ offense. Because he doesn’t really put the effort in to sell. Moxley gets caught standing and looking around waiting for the guy to do the move to him. Too much, he’s kinda lazy on like selling, that the match is not choreographed..., he doesn’t like selling for guys,” Disco Inferno said. [21:02 - 21:38]

Konnan had no interest in watching Jon Moxley's match

During the same podcast, Konnan shared his thoughts on the match. He felt that Jon Moxley was expected to win, and thus it made the match uninteresting. He feels that in the current situation, AEW President Tony Khan should be booking better matches rather than random ones.

“I wasn’t invested in this match because I knew who was going to win and it was just a totally unnecessary match, it’s just Moxley picking up a win, nothing. I would have had a more marquee match on TV, especially now,” Konnan said. [22:14 - 22:28]

The former AEW World Champion is currently in a feud with Hangman Adam Page.

What were your thoughts on the match on AEW Dynamite? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Keepin' it 100 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when you use any quotes from this article.

Poll : 0 votes