"It’s never too late" - Veteran urges AEW star to join WWE amid booking concerns under Tony Khan

Former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree wants an AEW star to join the Stamford-based promotion after disappointing booking decisions. The star being discussed is Jay White.

Rene Dupree wrestled in WWE from 2002 to 2007. He is a two-time WWE Tag Team Champion. After leaving the promotion, he performed in different promotions for more than a decade.

Jay White made a name for himself in NJPW and even became their top champion. He signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2023 and was presented as a top star in the company. The Switchblade is currently holding the AEW World Trios Championship and ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship, along with Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn.

Despite being a top champion in the trio's division, White hasn't been involved in any single feud for months. Many fans have been disappointed with his run under Tony Khan's leadership.

While speaking on the Cafe De Rene podcast, veteran Rene Dupree suggested Jay White can still go to WWE, as he may thrive under Triple H's regime.

"It's never too late. (...) I'm sorry Jay. I don't mean to offend you but they were trying to quick fix because of Kenny Omega leaving. So they put the title on [Jay White]," Dupree said. (57:23 - 58:07)

Gabe Kidd threatens to slap AEW star Jay White

The Switchblade has a long history in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Before joining AEW, he was the leader of the top faction, Bullet Club.

Speaking in an interview with Fightful, Gabb Kidd, one of NJPW's fastest-rising stars, said that Jay White was kicked out of the faction twice and also threatened to slap him.

"Where did the Bullet Club start? [New Japan]. The real Bullet Club is in Japan. Don't tell me that just because Jay White was the leader before...what happened to Jay White? Got kicked out twice. Got kicked out twice by a man who didn't even work here (...) I'm 27, peak of my life, I will destroy every single one of you. You crazy? You mad? I'll slap up Jay White any day of the week. Any day of the week."

Only time will tell if Jay decides to leave All Elite Wrestling and join WWE in the future.

Please credit Cafe De Rene and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the first half of this article.

