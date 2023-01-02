"It's all over the place" - Konnan reacts to AEW being accused of holding back 2-time WWE RAW Tag Team Champions 

Wrestling legend Konnan has weighed in on whether or not one of AEW's top tag teams has been held back by the company. The duo in question is the current IWGP World Tag Team Champions FTR.

Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood had one of the best years of their respective careers in 2022. However, some have mentioned that the team hasn't reached its full potential in All Elite Wrestling.

This claim has been magnified in recent weeks as Wheeler and Harwood have not only lost their ROH and AAA World Tag Team Championships but have also suffered high-profile losses on TV to both The Acclaimed and The Gunns.

But are Wheeler and Harwood being held back in All Elite Wrestling? Speaking on a recent edition of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan suggested that FTR isn't necessarily being held back. He added that AEW President Tony Khan has so many people on his roster that he can't give everyone the proper exposure.

"I just think that it's part of trying to stick 15 pounds of sh*t in a five-pound bag. [Tony Khan]'s got all these stars, not enough TV time, he starts one storyline, starts another one, starts another one, starts another one, so it's all over the place. I don't think FTR's being held back," said Konnan. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Will the former RAW Tag Team Champions have another run with the AEW Tag Team Championship in 2023? Only time will tell.

FTR won't be at AEW Dynamite this week as they will be competing for New Japan Pro-Wrestling

The upcoming January 4, 2023, edition of AEW Dynamite is shaping up to be the beginning of a new era, with many high-profile matches taking place. However, FTR won't be part of the show as they will be defending their last remaining titles at the legendary Tokyo Dome.

Harwood and Wheeler will defend their IWGP World Tag Team Championship at NJPW's biggest event of the year, Wrestle Kingdom 17, against Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi, also known as Bishamon.

Global Catch @global_catch

- Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) vs FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) (c)



#njpw #njwk17



IWGP Tag Team Championships- Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) vs FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) (c)

Bishamon won the 2022 NJPW World Tag League to earn their shot at FTR, defeating the Aussie Open in the tournament finals on December 14.

FTR won't be the only All Elite Wrestling star in action at Wrestle Kingdom 17, as Kenny Omega will take a break from The Elite's Best-of-Seven series against Death Triangle to travel to Japan. He will be challenging Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Championship in their first one-on-one encounter in over seven years.

Do you think FTR will retain the IWGP World Tag Team Championship? Let us know in the comments section down below.

