"It's really hard to hang with MJF," says former WWE producer about the AEW star

A former WWE producer has spilled the beans on Maxwell Facob Friedman and said that it could be hard to work with the AEW star. MJF might not be thrilled with this take.

Friedman is known to be a tough cookie and is naturally not everyone's cup of tea. He can be hard to get along with and he portrays that character to a tee. Over the years, he has displayed that AEW fans like him for being just the way he has been. Recently Freddie Prinze Jr. had a few things to say about the 28-year-old.

The former WWE Producer said how it could be hard to work with Maxwell and laid out his reason. He was speaking on a recent edition of his podcast Wrestling with Freddie when he said that one had to be ready to cope with Friedman, or else it was very easy to get left behind while working with the former AEW World Champion.

“I think it's really hard to hang with MJF if you're not ready to go with MJF. I think he's so good on the mic that even though he's selling your stuff, if you're not real sharp with it, he's going to look like he's going a million miles an hour and you're going to look like your car doesn't go that fast.” [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Check out his comments in the podcast below:

Only CM Punk, Adam Cole, and a few can hang with MJF says Prinze Jr.

In the same episode of Wrestling with Freddie, the former WWE producer pointed out how there are only a few stars in the wrestling business that can really hang in there with the former AEW World Champion.

He noted that seasoned professionals like CM Punk, Adam Cole, and Will Ospreay have shown that they could cut it out with him and hold their own without getting overshadowed.

“It's really hard to compete with him, like CM Punk can do it, Adam Cole did it, Will Ospreay did it, he's had guys that could go back-and-forth with him, but not everyone is at that level,” Prinze said.

Maxwell has had memorable feuds with the names mentioned above. He had an amazing feud with CM Punk and it was a great spectacle. The rivalry with Adam Cole lasted for almost a year and the one with Will Ospreay was loved by the fans.

