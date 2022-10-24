Current AEW star Matt Hardy recently spoke about the possible return of one of his most successful gimmicks. The gimmick was something that started in Impact Wrestling and evolved in WWE. This gimmick is none other than 'The Broken' gimmick.

Throughout his career, Hardy has portrayed several gimmicks. Starting from being one-half of The Hardy Boyz to the Woken Warrior. His most popular character was part of The Hardy Boyz along with his brother Jeff Hardy. As he parted ways with Jeff, he began to focus on his singles career. That was the birth of Hardy's version one and version two point O. He reinvented himself during his 2016 run in IMPACT Wrestling and became 'Broken'.

The Broken gimmick made its way to AEW. But it has been absent for a while and the wrestling world has been wanting to see one of their most beloved characters to return. During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Hardy talked about the possibility of the Broken gimmick returning.

"I think there's a chance it's not out of the realm of possibility. It could definitely happen, we'll see. It's going to be really interesting to see how this scenario, with myself in The Firm, ends up playing out. Let it play out. Who knows this might lead to me being broken." Matt Hardy said [H/T Fightful.com]

You can watch the entire episode below:

Matt Hardy compared former AEW World Champion to Hulk Hogan

During the same podcast, the former ECW Champion shared his thoughts on the current Ring of Honor Champion Chris Jericho. Hardy mentioned that Jericho is one of the greatest of all time as he constantly reinvents himself and compared him to Hulk Hogan, more specifically Hogan's WCW run.

"Chris Jericho is the same as Hulk Hogan was whenever WCW got hot. I mean, he was the guy the people know, probably the biggest household name they could get their hands on and just super beneficial." [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Knankles @knankles



All hail the OCHO!! That Judas effect looked absolutely brutal and I loved it!!!All hail the OCHO!! That Judas effect looked absolutely brutal and I loved it!!!All hail the OCHO!! 🔥🔥 https://t.co/txPB3J9yDw

Matt Hardy was forced to join 'The Firm' since Dark Order's 10 Preston Vance lost to Ethan Page.

Would you like to see the return of the Broken gimmick? Let us know in the comments section.

Poll : 0 votes