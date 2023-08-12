"It’s ridiculous," "bOoKeR oF tHe YeaR" - Kenny Omega's rumored match for AEW All In has left fans disappointed

Fans recently took to Twitter to address their disappointment over Kenny Omega reportedly not getting a singles match at the upcoming AEW All In event.

Kenny Omega is one of the biggest names in AEW, and it is natural that fans will expect him to be in the main event of their biggest show of the year, All In, at Wembley Stadium. However, the latest rumors suggest that there will be a six-man tag team match featuring Kenny Omega, Hangman Adam Page & Kota Ibushi vs. Jay White, Juice Robinson & Konosuke Takeshita.

The All In event scheduled for later this month is going to be AEW's biggest pay-per-view in history. The attendance is expected to overtake WWE's biggest-ever record from WrestleMania 32, and not having any singles match for their top star seemed rather underwhelming to fans.

Naturally, they expressed their displeasure on Twitter.

It remains to be seen if Tony Khan will book Kenny Omega in a singles match after all this fan backlash.

Kenny Omega recently opened up on signing a new AEW contract

Former world champion Kenny Omega put all the rumors of him going to WWE to bed when he signed on the dotted line and committed his future to AEW. Omega, along with The Young Bucks have made it clear that their future lies with Tony Khan and his company.

Speaking about signing the new contract, The Cleaner stated that AEW allows him to diversify his style and make himself a better pro wrestler.

“Pro wrestling has a presence almost everywhere on the planet. In my pursuit to become as complete of a performer as possible, my goal was always to experience the styles of the world at their highest level. I believe that with AEW’s current working relationships, and possibly future, I can challenge all forms of pro wrestling and diversify my style so that I’m equipped for any scenario I may encounter in the ring.” [H/T Sports Illustrated]

It remains to be seen how the final card for All In will shape up. Fans will surely be hoping to see Omega in a singles bout.

