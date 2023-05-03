Did AEW outsell WWE in London? Ticket sales compared between Wembley and O2 

Tony Khan recently announced that this year's AEW All-In will be held at Wembley Stadium on Aug 27, 2023. Unlike WWE, this will be the first time All Elite Wrestling has visited British soil.

Similarly, earlier this year, the Stamford-based promotion announced that 2023 Money In the Bank is set to take place at the O2 Arena in London. It looks like the rival promotion will attempt to fill big shoes as they aspire to outsell WWE in England.

Compared to the O2 Arena, Wembley is significantly bigger, with a capacity of about 90,000 seats, whereas O2 has a total of 20,000 seats. The sheer amount of people could prove to be a difficult feat for Khan to cover. Although during the single-day presale, AEW was able to sell an impressive 36,000 tickets. After Money In the Bank tickets became available, they were sold out in one minute, confirming the attendance of around 20,000 people.

SummerSlam 1992 was also held at Wembley Stadium and had a reported attendance of 79,127 tickets for the show. It should be noted, however, that the original Stadium was demolished in the early 2000s to make the current building.

Despite the differing venues, Tony Khan may still want to exceed SummerSlam's numbers. It is hard to evenly compare each promotion without a constant variable. If AEW can reach over 79,000 ticket sales for All In, then they have officially outsold the company.

The rival promotion is making waves and continues to push WWE to further set the boundaries of professional wrestling.

WWE brings a premium live event to the UK for the second year in a row

The O2 Arena will host WWE Money in the Bank on Saturday, July 1, which will be the company's first high-profile premium live event to be held in the nation since 2003.

Following the success of Clash at the Castle in 2022 at the Principality Stadium in Wales, the decision to travel to London would have been made eventually. This will be the biggest wrestling show the UK has seen in over two decades, since SummerSlam in '92.

Superstars have mentioned their love for Britain in the past. RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair shared with The Mirror that WrestleMania could definitely be in the UK one day.

Money in the Bank is known for its chaotic, high-flying performances. During the matches, a briefcase hanging over the middle of the ring is the object of competition between several superstars.

After retrieving the briefcase, the winner will be rewarded with a championship match at any time and place of their choosing.

