WWE Clash at the Castle: Ranking and grading every match

Clash at the Castle was WWE's first major premium live event in the United Kingdom in 30 years. Having just concluded, the show was a massive success. The Principality Stadium in Cardiff was rocking throughout the evening.

Every match delivered on the night, with a couple standing out over the others. Clash at the Castle was another excellent showcase for WWE's ever-consistent roster. While some may disagree on some outcomes, the card quality remained high from top to bottom.

Let's look at all six matches at WWE Clash at the Castle, grade them, and rank them from worst to best. What was your favorite match from the show? Let us know in the comments section below!

#6. Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler - WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Liv Morgan survived a world of pain at Clash at the Castle.

While this is the first match on this list, Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler was by no means bad. It was pretty solid. The SmackDown Women's Champion had a great and gutsy showing at Clash at the Castle.

The bout represented two different styles - Morgan's quickness meshed well with Baszler's methodical offense. The Queen of Spades targeted the arm, but the champion proved how tough she could be, fighting off the former MMA star's offense.

From countering submissions to kicking out of the knees, Morgan withstood a proper barrage before delivering one herself and winning with the Oblivion. Morgan's title reign 'Livs' on following a better match than her SummerSlam clash with Ronda Rousey.

It remains to be seen what happens next in the blue brand's women's division and if The Baddest Woman on the Planet will have a role to play following Clash at the Castle.

Grade: B.

#5. Rey Mysterio and Edge vs. The Judgment Day - WWE Clash at the Castle

#WWECastle We didn't have Edge dialling up a 619 in 2022 on our bingo sheet We didn't have Edge dialling up a 619 in 2022 on our bingo sheet 😂#WWECastle https://t.co/kbcaDjWJk6

While all the headlines from Clash at the Castle will focus on Dominik Mysterio's post-match heel turn, the initial tag team bout was a fun bit of action. The 25-year-old helped his father, Rey, and Edge defeat Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

The WWE Hall of Famer entered the arena in a luchador mask on account of teaming up with Mysterio and put on an incredibly timeless performance. Edge pulled out all the stops, including a 619 and a spear through the ropes.

His partner also had his moments, taking out Rhea Ripley with a suicide dive while she was carrying Dominik. However, it wasn't the greatest night for Balor and Priest, who lost again at a premium live event.

Edge pinned the Irishman before the stunning betrayal, which opened up a world of possibilities for Rey Mysterio's son. Clash at the Castle had better matches, as we will get to.

Grade: B

#4. Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka vs. Damage Control - WWE Clash at the Castle

Big win for Bayley and co. at Clash at the Castle.

Clash at the Castle began with an entertaining six-woman tag team match, as Bayley's faction earned a statement victory. It featured some exciting double-team moves and a triple suplex spot early on before the chaos settled.

The seamless action between Asuka and IYO SKY may have been the match's highlight, as the two Joshi stars showcased their in-ring chemistry. Dakota Kai was also heavily involved. She and SKY played a major role in the finish.

The two of them and Bayley hit their finishers on Bianca Belair, who had just entered the match like a house of fire. The Role Model pinned The EST of WWE after a corner kick, Rose Plant, and Moonsault.

This was fun and logical, as it set up a RAW Women's Championship match between Belair and Bayley after Clash at the Castle. WWE gave the women of the red brand a significant chunk of time, and they delivered well enough, given the predictability of the match.

Grade: B+

#3. Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins - WWE Clash at the Castle

This was a great match.

A month after they were initially scheduled to face off, Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle did not disappoint following their hot angle on RAW. They produced a fantastic match at Clash at the Castle that only got better and better.

Rollins and Riddle went blow-for-blow and dove deep into each other's arsenals. The Visionary hit Randy Orton's signature rope-assisted DDT that The Original Bro adopted as a tribute. Meanwhile, Matt Riddle countered a superplex into a Falcon Arrow.

Following a rampage of suplexes, dives, and strikes, all it took for Seth Rollins was to get personal. He insulted Riddle's family, which enraged him to the point where he got a steel chair into the ring. The former WWE Champion then hit him with a stomp.

Rollins followed it up with another one from the middle rope to earn a hard-fought victory. This match displayed the excellent chemistry between the two while leaving room for WWE to book an even better rematch. Perhaps, one with a stipulation at Extreme Rules.

Grade: A-.

#2 Gunther vs. Sheamus - WWE Intercontinental Championship

The action was hot even before the opening bell of this Intercontinental Championship match, as the WWE fans at Clash at the Castle were treated to a fun brawl involving Sheamus and Gunther's partners.

Giovanni Vinci joined Ludwig Kaiser to reunite Imperium before they went at it with Ridge Holland and Butch. The violence only grew as the bout progressed. Gunther's chops left Sheamus' chest beet red, while The Celtic Warrior landed his own clubbing blows to even the odds.

We saw high knees and powerbombs before the two European heavyweights had a chop-off in the corner. Sheamus even busted out the Celtic Cross. However, his back gave out as he was going for a Brogue Kick, allowing Gunther to hit a second powerbomb.

The Ring General finally ended things with a hellacious lariat. While there were a couple of sloppy moves, this match delivered just what was expected. Both men left everything in the ring following one of the most hard-hitting matches in WWE history. It was incredible.

Grade: A

#1. Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre - Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

The main event of Clash at the Castle felt like one of the biggest WWE matches in a very long time. It had an incredible atmosphere, as the entire Principality Stadium was willing Drew McIntyre to dethrone the tyrannical Tribal Chief.

McIntyre's 'Broken Dreams' video package set the stage for an enormous contest. The action matched the setting, as Roman Reigns proved to be the perfect villain for the homeland hero to try and overcome. It only improved as it progressed, as the Clash at the Castle crowd became increasingly invested.

The final third of the contest was masterful, as Reigns and McIntyre went back-and-forth with their biggest moves. Theory ran in to cash in on his Money in the Bank contract, only for Tyson Fury to deck him with a right hand. Another fun moment in this layered epic.

Drew McIntyre kicked out of two spears, hit one of his own, and landed a Claymore Kick, only for NXT's Solo Sikoa to pull the referee before he could count to three. The additional distraction provided Roman Reigns with the opening to hit one final spear for the win.

While the outcome was disappointing for the UK fans and WWE ended Clash at the Castle with McIntyre and Tyson Fury having a sing-along, the preceding half an hour was excellent. Reigns and McIntyre are brilliant together.

Grade: A

