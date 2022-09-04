Former Universal Champion comments on Dominik Mysterio's heel turn at WWE Clash at the Castle 

In a moment anticipated by WWE fans for a long time, Dominik Mysterio finally turned heel at Clash at the Castle. His shocking character change garnered quite a reaction on social media, with several fans and wrestlers commenting on it. Among them was RAW's Kevin Owens.

The second-generation star helped Rey Mysterio and Edge to defeat Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day, before low-blowing the WWE Hall of Famer. Dominik then clotheslined his father. He is now on his own following Clash at the Castle, having deserted his literal and figurative family.

Owens couldn't help but poke fun at Dominik Mysterio's hairstyle. He took to Twitter to claim that one cannot trust a man who doesn't trust his own sideburns, referencing the 25-year-old's mullet.

"You should never trust a man who doesn’t trust his own sideburns," tweeted Kevin Owens.

Check out the former Universal Champion's tweet below:

Kevinn @FightOwensFight You should never trust a man who doesn’t trust his own sideburns. You should never trust a man who doesn’t trust his own sideburns.

Kevin Owens also stated how much he is enjoying Clash at the Castle, tweeting "this show rules." Dominik's heel turn was one of several significant moments transpiring at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

What's next for Dominik Mysterio in WWE after Clash at the Castle?

Dominik's heel turn instantly made him one of the most interesting characters on RAW. His explanation seems pretty straightforward, as WWE teased dissension among the Mysterios when Rey decided to team up with Edge against The Judgment Day at Clash at the Castle.

It remains to be seen what direction Dominik Mysterio goes in now, especially with Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley showing their delight at the stunning post-match developments. He could join The Judgment Day, but a singles run seems equally likely.

Either way, we are inching closer towards the much-awaited father-son match.

With Rey and Dominik Mysterio set to collide soon, could the latter end his legendary dad's career? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below.

