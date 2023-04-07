CM Punk returns, WWE legend's final match? - 5 Ways AEW can sell out Wembley Stadium for ALL IN this year

AEW President Tony Khan made a blockbuster appearance on Dynamite this week when he announced that the promotion will be presenting its first major pay-per-view in London with All In 2023 this August.

The massive event is set to take place on August 27th, 2023, at Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom. Tony previously mentioned how AEW enjoyed great viewership in the UK, with Dynamite regularly beating WWE programming across the pond.

The Khan family also has a significant presence in London, with patriarch Shahid Khan owning Fulham Football Club, which plays in the English Premier League. The Jacksonville Jaguars, another sports franchise owned by the family, have played a number of NFL games at Wembley as well.

With both the stadium and AEW's network partner Warner Bros. Discovery celebrating their centenary, Tony Khan should be feeling confident that his company can fill the 90,000 capacity stadium. However, the largest attendance that All Elite Wrestling ever had was just over 20,000 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City for Dynamite: Grand Slam. What can the promotion do then to bridge that gap?

Here are five ways AEW can sell out Wembley Stadium for All In this year.

#5. MJF vs. Wardlow II

AEW World Champion MJF is one of the biggest draws in the promotion right now. If they want to sell out such a colossal venue this summer, they will have to lean on the Salt of the Earth.

It seems like he is building a feud with the rest of the Four Pillars of All Elite Wrestling in Darby Allin, Jungle Boy and Sammy Guevara heading into Double or Nothing 2023.

If Maxwell Jacob Friedman survives the challenge, it will clear the path for a new contender to rise to prominence and potentially headline the Wembley show with the champion. The perfect candidate would be former TNT Champion and MJF's ex-bodyguard, Wardlow.

Rewinding the clock 12 months, the War Dog was one of the most popular wrestlers on the roster. He was also the last person to defeat the All Elite Wrestling Champion at Double or Nothing 2022. Given their long history, Wardlow could realistically pose the biggest threat to The Devil's title reign.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter, Wardlow revealed what he thinks MJF's weaknesses are:

"But realistically, for any of those who say he has no weakness, Wardlow is his weakness." (02:40 onward).

All Elite Wrestling fans would definitely be invested in Wardlow gunning for the world championship. The story of the former Pinnacle member's possible ascension to the top of the mountain could be a storyline that sells out a pay-per-view.

#4. Sting's final hurrah

Tony Khan @TonyKhan



Thank you for continuing to grace this sport with your iconic presence! We're all blessed to have you here in AEW, and we're all excited to see you team for the first time ever with Happy Birthday @Sting Thank you for continuing to grace this sport with your iconic presence! We're all blessed to have you here in AEW, and we're all excited to see you team for the first time ever with @orangecassidy @DarbyAllin on #AEWDynamite on TBS this Wednesday night! Happy Birthday @Sting!Thank you for continuing to grace this sport with your iconic presence! We're all blessed to have you here in AEW, and we're all excited to see you team for the first time ever with @orangecassidy + @DarbyAllin on #AEWDynamite on TBS this Wednesday night! https://t.co/deiretbviN

Sting is a bonafide legend who's had a brilliant run in All Elite Wrestling. Despite recently celebrating his 64th birthday, The Icon has proven that he can still perform in the ring, given the right conditions.

Given his advancing age, the WWE Hall of Famer knows that his in-ring days will be coming to an end sooner rather than later. He should be plotting the end of his 30-plus year career right now and how to book the perfect fairytale ending.

The All In Wembley announcement could set the perfect stage for Sting to close this final chapter of his illustrious career. His final opponent should definitely be his protege Darby Allin. Their match will be a selling point in a potential star-studded match card to sell tickets for the supershow.

#3. Saraya vs. Jamie Hayter for the AEW Women's Championship

Two of the biggest names in the AEW women's division are current Women's Champion Jamie Hayter and the leader of The Outcasts, Saraya. They both happen to be English as well.

It would make perfect sense for the former WWE Divas Champion to challenge Hayter in an all-English world title match at Wembley Stadium. It's also a great way to spotlight the women's division, as you can be certain that the rest of The Outcasts, Toni Storm and Ruby Soho, will get involved alongside Dr. Britt Baker as well.

Here's hoping that Tony Khan will add a number of British wrestlers at All In to get the hometown crowd's support. The press release shared by the company seemingly teased the returns of PAC and Anthony Agogo to the event, so Tony probably has the same strategy in mind as well.

#2. CM Punk vs. Kenny Omega

Wrestling Banana 🍌 @WrestleBanana CM Punk vs Kenny Omega for All In: London. I got your main event here, Tony Khan. CM Punk vs Kenny Omega for All In: London. I got your main event here, Tony Khan. https://t.co/F9KExP0L7k

The biggest match that Tony Khan could book would have to involve two megastars who move the needle for All Elite Wrestling. One of them is Executive Vice President and former world champion Kenny Omega. The other is, of course, CM Punk.

Former AEW World Champions Kenny Omega and CM Punk got into a backstage altercation following last year's All Out pay-per-view, which would later be referred to as the "Brawl Out" incident.

Punk infamously criticized The Elite during the All Out post-show media scrum. Backstage morale in AEW was at an all-time low following the incident, and speaking to Renee Paquette on her podcast, The Sessions, Kenny Omega admitted that all parties involved not being allowed to say anything made things worse.

If Tony Khan really wants to create genuine buzz among the wrestling community, this match should be a no-brainer. The Straightedge Superstar vs. The Cleaner will be an epic contest that will likely sell plenty of tickets as long as they both remain professional.

#1. Bringing in Goldberg for a surprise appearance

The biggest box office name in free agency right now is former Universal Champion Goldberg. WWE apparently didn't negotiate a new contract with Bill, and he didn't have more matches left on his deal, having last wrestled in February 2022.

During an interview with The Bet, Tony Khan admitted that he is paying attention to the WCW legend's current situation:

“Bill is an exceptionally exciting name and one of the biggest names in the sport. It’s certainly a big thing for us to pay attention to. I would take notice of that. It’s interesting,” said Khan.

Goldberg's last match was against Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber last year for the Universal Championship, which ended in defeat. The Icon is familiar with headlining stadium shows, having wrestled in Saudi Arabia for WWE a number of times.

AEW could stand to benefit from Goldberg's star power by booking him for a surprise appearance at AEW All In at Wembley Stadium.

Poll : Who is more likely to return / debut at AEW All In? CM Punk Goldberg 0 votes