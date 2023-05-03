The Young Bucks react to AEW selling 36,000 tickets during All In presale

The Young Bucks have given their reactions to AEW reaching a huge milestone, selling 36,000 tickets in a single day for All In. What makes this all the more impressive is that this is only a presale for the August event.

All In will be held at Wembley Stadium in London, with a maximum capacity of 90,000. With the presale being wildly successful so far, it does not seem far-fetched that the company will be able to sell out Wembley Stadium.

The demand for Tony Khan's product is very high in the UK and across Europe, as the allotted presale tickets were all bought in a short period of time. There is still a chance, however, for fans to get seats, as there will be other presales for the event before tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday.

Matt and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks expressed their thoughts on the milestone by changing their Twitter bio:

"We did it again, huh?"

The Young Bucks can be considered pioneers of the company, as they have been there since the start and have achieved many milestones of their own along the way. They are still the promotion's longest-reigning tag champions and also the inaugural World Trios Champions alongside Kenny Omega.

Tony Khan gives his reaction after AEW sells 36,000 tickets during the All In presale

AEW is off to a good start in regard to ticket sales for its upcoming pay-per-view. The presale for the event to be held on August 27 has already put up huge numbers, with 36,000 being sold despite the tickets not being on sale to the general public yet.

The company's president, Tony Khan, has expressed his appreciation for the milestone, labeling it as "one of the best days" in the Jacksonville-based promotion's history. Selling 36,000 tickets and garnering $4.7 million in revenue for a presale is no small feat, and it is safe to assume that AEW might hit another milestone once all tickets for the event are released.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

Today's one of the best days in @AEW history
Thank you to all buying #AEWAllIn tickets today, off to an AMAZING start already
36,000 sold for £3.8M ($4.7M) +
we're only getting started, more great seats are going on-sale!
Let's celebrate TOMORROW on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

All In 2023 is shaping up to be All Elite Wrestling's biggest event yet. It is definitely the dream of both the organizers and the fans to have an event as big as this. Do you think AEW will hit another milestone once all the tickets are released?

