"It’s not rocket science" - AEW World Champion Samoa Joe breaks silence on his viral spot

AEW World Champion Samoa Joe has shared his perspective on one of his viral and most popular spots.

The Samoan Submission Machine is one of the premier talents in the world, having performed at the highest level across several promotions before arriving at AEW.

Speaking to Justin Barrasso in an interview with Sports Illustrated, Joe spoke about his infamous "nope" spot.

The former ROH World Champion is notable for his tendency to dodge attacks from his opponents, especially high-flying ones, by simply walking out of their way. Joe recently utilized the move in a hilarious spot against Jon Cruz in a singles match on the November 15, 2023, episode of AEW Dynamite.

In the interview, the former NXT Champion spoke about the logic behind the "nope" spot, and how sidestepping potential danger was a natural impulse for him since childhood.

"As a small youth in my younger days, if I saw something large or very destructive coming toward me, it was only natural to step aside. It's not rocket science. The cavemen understood this, too. If you see a rock coming toward you from the top of the hill, move a little to the left," Samoa Joe said. [H/T Fightful]

Joe defeated former World Champion MJF at the 2023 AEW World's End to win the top belt of the promotion.

Samoa Joe responded to fan outrage over AEW Dynamite moment involving HOOK

Samoa Joe shared his response to fans expressing their outrage over a spot involving HOOK from their match on AEW Dynamite.

HOOK, who is the reigning FTW Champion, challenged Joe for the AEW World Championship in the January 17, 2024, edition of Dynamite. The World Champion retained his title after a hard-hitting contest by choking out the Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil.

The bout received praise from fans and critics alike. Many voiced their disapproval of a spot that saw HOOK kick out Joe's Muscle Buster at one.

The moment lit up the live audience, although many have criticized it for potentially taking the sheen off the move, which has served as Joe's finisher for a long time.

Speaking to Matt Black of Wrestlezone, Joe responded to the outrage over the subject in a sarcastic tone:

“I say they should their grievances. They should tweet about it, and they should Instagram about it, and they should let the works know about their displeasure about what happened during that. I think it needs to be that way, it needs to be unadulterated, unfiltered. You need to say what you think and get out there and let the world know how you feel about it."

Joe further added:

"I thought it was a damn travesty myself. I agree with you. It was ridiculous, and I can’t believe it happened, and it’s disgusting, and it’s wrong. Let’s get together, man, get a petition. I didn’t see no petition yet. Are y’all serious about this? We need a petition. I’ll be the first to sign. It’s gross. That’s what I think. Let the free man speak the free word.” [H/T, 411MANIA]

Joe is a marked man as he has both Hangman Adam Page and Swerve Strickland looking to dethrone him as the AEW World Champion.

