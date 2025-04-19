"It's about time," "Always leaving his mark!" - Fans erupt after Seth Rollins namedrops top AEW star on WWE SmackDown

Seth Rollins has rarely ever shied away from addressing his past in a WWE ring. Fans recently reacted after The Visionary namedropped a former star in the company.

The go-home edition of WWE SmackDown for WrestleMania 41 opened with Seth Rollins. The Visionary came to the ring and sat in classic CM Punk style in the middle of the ring to give his final words before his main event match against Roman Reigns and CM Punk at the Show of Shows.

At one point, Rollins reflected on their history and brought up Paul Heyman. In doing so, the former World Heavyweight Champion name-dropped Dean Ambrose, now known as Jon Moxley in AEW, while talking about how Heyman brought him, Ambrose, and Reigns to WWE years ago.

Wrestling fans erupted on social media upon hearing Moxley's name on WWE television. Many applauded the supremacy of the current AEW World Champion to be mentioned in WWE despite being gone for years.

"Mox is a legend, no doubt 🔥🔥🔥 Always leaving his mark!" a user tweeted.

"Still missing that lunatic," another user commented.

"Forever iconic Mox’s legacy burns eternal in WWE history," one more user commented.

One user even went on to say that Jon Moxley's name and legacy hit different, regardless of the promotion. On the other hand, some fans called for the reunion of The Shield to happen soon.

Seth Rollins will headline WrestleMania for the second time in a row

Seth Rollins competed in the main event of WrestleMania 40 Night 1 last year. He teamed up with Cody Rhodes to battle The Rock and Roman Reigns in a losing effort.

The Visionary will main event the first night of the Show of Shows again this year as his Triple Threat match is set to headline WrestleMania 41 Saturday. Moreover, this will be CM Punk's first time in the main event, while Roman Reigns will extend his WrestleMania main event record to ten.

However, the interesting part of this match is Paul Heyman's questionable allegiance. CM Punk has forced Roman Reigns' Wiseman to be in his corner, as part of the favor Punk was owed. With Heyman caught in a complex situation, it will be interesting to see if it influences the bout's outcome.

Moreover, it also remains to be seen whether Seth Rollins would exploit it to his advantage.

