"It's time for her real Papi to return" - Fans think former WWE star could return to break Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio apart

The iconic duo of Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have survived the 2023 WWE Draft. All of the members of The Judgment Day landed on Monday Night RAW, but fans on Twitter believe that an AEW star could return to spoil the party.

The star in question is Ripley's real-life boyfriend and current AEW World Trios Champion Buddy Matthews. The former WWE Superstar has spent the past two months on top of the trios division in the rival promotion with Malakai Black and Brody King as The House of Black.

Matthews has a long history with the Mysterio family as he was romantically involved (in storyline) with Dominik's sister Aalyah in 2020, which all spawned from Seth Rollins' feud with Rey Mysterio during the summer of that year.

Despite stating on Twitter that nothing will stand in between her and her Dom, wrestling fans believe that it's just a matter of time before Buddy Matthews reappears to put an end to their relationship.

Will anything stand in between Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio? Only time will tell!

Rhea Ripley believes she can convince Buddy Matthews to re-join WWE

The relationship between Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews has stayed strong despite the two of them working in rival promotions. However, some may wonder what the chances are of them working together in the future?

The current SmackDown Women's Champion believes that they are quite high, as she stated in a recent interview that if she could, she would try and talk her boyfriend into coming back to WWE.

Buddy did sign a long-term deal with All Elite Wrestling when he joined the company in February 2022, so it will be a while before he can realistically reunite with his real-life girlfriend. But one thing's for certain, the AEW star will have his eye on what's going on with the SmackDown Women's Champion.

