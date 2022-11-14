Former WCW star Disco Inferno was recently critical of AEW President Tony Khan featuring Stokely Hathaway too often in the company's programming.

Hathaway made his AEW debut at Double or Nothing in May as TBS Champion Jade Cargill's "publicist." After developing a contentious relationship with Cargill, he started courting various wrestlers, such as The Gunns (Austin and Colten) and Ethan Page.

This led to the formation of The Firm at All Out 2022. The group helped MJF grab the chip at the Casino Battle Royale for a guaranteed world title shot.

The former WWE personality appeared in a vignette last week on Dynamite, criticizing MJF's actions towards him. He claimed that The Salt of the Earth has been "d**kriding without a license."

Discussing the promo on Keepin' it 100, Inferno criticized the company for putting too much stock in Hathaway. The WCW veteran thought that putting the latter on television wasn't worth the time.

"They [Tony Khan and AEW] give a lot of time and a lot of effort to Stokely Hathaway and I think it's waste of air time," Disco said. [3:38 - 3:43]

Check out the clips from this episode:

Konnan shared an interesting proposal for AEW regarding Stokely Hathaway

After Disco Inferno made his point about The Firm's manager, Konnan chimed in with a suggestion. He stated that Stokely Hathaway needs to reinvent himself and that there's no gimmick associated with him.

"I think he [Stokely] needs to reinvent himself, you know what I'm saying. There's nothing exciting about him. He doesn't really have a gimmick. Who is he? What is he? Why is he there? How did he get so much power? There's no... A lot of questions, no answers and he doesn't seem like the leader type that anybody would follow, you know what I'm saying," Konnan stated. [3:46 - 4:09]

Hathaway's The Firm viciously assaulted MJF a couple of weeks ago on Dynamite.

With his hatred for The Salt of the Earth seemingly heating up, it will be interesting to see if he will be an outside influence in the latter's upcoming world title match. MJF is slated to face current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley at Full Gear on November 19.

What are your thoughts on Stokely Hathaway's promo last week on Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section.

Please credit Keepin' it 100 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click on the link to find out how! https://sportskeeda.typeform.com/to/BR2mN5bd

Did you know Scott Steiner slapped a pro wrestling legend? Don't believe us? Click here for more.

Poll : 0 votes