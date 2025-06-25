"It's WWE style" - Tony Khan might leave fans disappointed with huge booking blunder at AEW All In 2025, feels ex-WWE star

A former WWE star thinks Tony Khan will leave the fans disappointed with a huge booking blunder at AEW All In 2025. If true, this will annoy many fans.

All In 2025 is expected to be a great show, and one of the matches that the fans are most looking forward to is the one between Jon Moxley and Hangman Adam Page for the World Heavyweight Championship. Page has been a revelation for the last few months, and he has firmly become a fan favorite against Mox.

However, former WWE star Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler) thinks Tony Khan might not want to get the world title off Jon Moxley and said that it reminds him of his former company.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Busted Open Radio, he said:

“I think he's doing everything you possibly can to say, this is the guy and have the connection with the crowd too. I just don't know if they're going to do it. There's something in the back of my head that it feels like it's WWE style, where it's like, yeah, this seems like the guy, but is [Tony Khan] going to pull the trigger here? I don't know.” [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Former WWE star Nic Nemeth hails Hangman Adam Page

In the same show, Nic Nemeth said that he really likes what he is seeing from Hangman Adam Page and admitted that his recent promo in Spanish was very meaningful.

“I know the connection [Page] has. I know he's been there since day one. I know that his story arc has gone up and down and all over the place, and he has delivered every time. I really like his character work. By the way, AEW, a show known for wrestling, opens with a promo and he cuts it all in Spanish and it's still meaningful. It's not just like he's getting through the words; it was great,” he said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

It will be interesting to see if Nic Nemeth’s prediction will come true at next month’s event.

