"It was a setback" - Former WWE Superstar opens up on Tony Khan's reaction to hearing his injury update

Tony Khan has been forced to handle several issues this year in AEW. One of the significant issues that affected Khan and his promotion was the multiple injuries. Some of the names that have been sidelined include Christian Cage, Hangman Adam Page, Adam Cole, former women's champion Thunder Rosa, and Matt Sydal (FKA Evan Bourne in WWE).

Back in March, Sydal revealed that his absence on AEW television was due to a dislocated knee. He did mention that he was recovering and would be back on our TV screens.

WrestlingNews.Co recently interviewed the star, and he shared Tony Khan's reaction when he was informed about the injury.

The AEW star mentioned that Khan was very supportive and looked forward to his recovery. He also stated that there was no requirement for surgery, and Khan was happy to hear that.

“I’ll tell you what happened when Tony Khan found out what my injury was. He jumped up and hugged me because we didn’t need surgery. I mean, he’s as supportive as you could be, as encouraging as you could be. I mean, it was a setback. Everybody felt like it was taking the air out of a balloon when that happened," Matt Sydal said.

Matt Sydal mentioned he is looking forward to returning to Tony Khan's promotion

During the same interview, Matt Sydal talked about his recovery and mentioned that he has recently been a victim of many injuries and felt that he would not be wrestling for long.

As of now, he needs to work on returning to AEW and try to get the most out of the career he has left.

"I feel like I have injuries haunting me left and right. But this time, it just made me more focused on coming back, made me more angry and it just lit that fire on me because I don’t have all the time in the world. I don’t have a huge career in front of me... every match that’s left, is going to be the best match of my life because I’m at my best right now." [H/T Wrestlingnews.co]

AEW Highlights @aew_highlights



This is perhaps my favorite match from that show. Sydal is just great.



#AEW @starkmanjones @MattSydal Ricky Starks vs Matt Sydal | Battle of the Belts IThis is perhaps my favorite match from that show. Sydal is just great. Ricky Starks vs Matt Sydal | Battle of the Belts IThis is perhaps my favorite match from that show. Sydal is just great. #AEW @starkmanjones @MattSydal https://t.co/z5L4nO7rLH

We at Sportskeeda wish Sydal a speedy recovery and hope he returns to AEW soon.

What is your favorite moment from Matt Sydal's career? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to face Brock Lesnar? A WWE Hall of Famer weighs in. Click here

Poll : 0 votes