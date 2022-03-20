Major injury update on AEW's Matt Sydal

AEW star Matt Sydal has not been seen on television for a long time, and now we know why. The former WWE Tag Team Champion recently took to social media to talk about his absence and inform fans that he has been injured.

Matt Sydal made his AEW debut all the way back in 2020 at All Out as the Joker in the Casino Battle Royale. He challenged Brian Cage for the FTW Championship but came up short. Sydal was recently mentoring Lee Johnson before going off television.

Matt Sydal took to his Twitter account to thank the fans for their birthday wishes and provided an update on his health. He stated that he has dislocated his knee, but there are no tears in his ACL or PCL. The former Evan Bourne stated that he plans to come back better than ever.

Here is what Sydal had to say:

"Thanks for the birthday love. A brief update: I dislocated my knee a few weeks back which is why I haven’t been active in AEW. In good news, there were no tears in my acl or pcl. Gonna do some meditating then BRB better than ever."

You can check out his tweet below:

Matt Sydal @MattSydal Thanks for the birthday love. 👁👁👁

We wish Matt Sydal a speedy recovery.

Matt Sydal lost to Ricky Starks at AEW Battle of the Belts

Matt Sydal's last television appearance came at the Battle of the Belts special, where he challenged Team Tazz member Ricky Starks for the FTW Championship. It was a hard-fought battle between the two, but Starks came out victorious and retained the title.

It remains to be seen when Sydal can make his AEW return and who he will go up against. There are a few possible feuds for the high-flyer, including the likes of Dante Martin and even Sammy Guevara.

Which All Elite wrestler would you like to see Matt Sydal feud with when he makes his return? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

