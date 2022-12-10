"It tells a story" - Former WWE Superstar believes AEW executives accurately reacted to controversial CM Punk fiasco (Exclusive)

Former WWE star EC3 recently commented on The Elite mocking CM Punk during their match with the Death Triangle in AEW.

Punk had a falling out with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks after taking digs at them at the All Out post media scrum. This reportedly led to a huge brawl between both parties.

While The Elite has made their return at Full Gear, Punk is yet to come back, and AEW themselves haven't hinted at the idea of his return. However, Omega and The Bucks didn't hold back from referencing the former world champion.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 explained how doing a move that belongs to another superstar you have heat with helps in generating interest.

"Doing the right thing trumps any sort of hilarious meme or laugh-out-loud GIF you're gonna get doing the move of somebody you're never gonna do business with and there's gonna be no payoff. And it's just for the buzz, which I do understand getting a little buzz because that does generate interest. I would almost do it in a different way. GTS, I think that's actually a good idea. I think they're cool doing it," said EC3.

The former IMPACT World Champion continued:

"I would do the move of my enemy if I was never going to see him again and not only does it attract interest and buzz, it tells a story, you get your dig in. Put the move in the realm of wrestling, it's an effective technique that worked trying to win your match, that's kind of cool. The fact that you do the botch, I mean that just takes me out of it man."

Al Snow recently discussed The Elite mocking CM Punk

WWE legend Al Snow recently discussed Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks taking digs at CM Punk and what impact it had on the audience.

Speaking on Vince Russo's The Brand, Snow mentioned he disagreed with it and wasn't too pleased. He said:

"I don't agree with this at all. You could do what you want backstage among the boys, you know, but you're doing things in the ring that don't just affect CM Punk, they don't just affect you, they affect everyone. And you're telling inside jokes that only you know the punchline to, and one other person that's watching on TV. Now granted, there's a very small, niche audience that's also in on this and it is significant to them."

CM Punk's AEW status is currently up in the air, and it remains to be seen whether he will return to in-ring action for the promotion.

