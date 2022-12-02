"It all went to bleh!" – Jim Cornette brutally roasts popular AEW stars returning feud on Dynamite

AEW's darkest faction recently made its return. However, Jim Cornette is not impressed with The House of Black. During a recent podcast, the veteran compared its return to the much-criticized Dark Order.

The House of Black's AEW status has been quite a concerning topic for the past few months after both Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews distanced themselves from wrestling. This initially led to many believing they'd be WWE-bound, but now that they're back on screen, that might not be the case at all.

During a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the former wrestling manager pointed out how odd it was to hear the crowd cheering for the heel faction.

"Through all of this heat-getting stuff, the people chanted ‘Welcome back’ to the heels that worship Satan? And then Malakai Black spoke and it all went to bleh! This is like the first season [year] all over again, this is like they’re trying to get the [Dark Order] over again." (04:18 onward).

Former WWE Superstar EC3 recently commented on Malakai Black's reported mental health issues. He speculated on why he believes the artistic star has been frustrated with his wrestling career.

A WCW veteran recently praised The House of Black's AEW Dynamite return but questioned Julia Hart's involvement

Julia Hart initially debuted on AEW as the third member of the Varsity Blonds. While she has spent time as a chirpy cheerleader, an encounter with Malakai Black took a turn for the worse which saw her eventually aligning herself with The House of Black.

Morgan • GO PATS @redheadedwriter Julia Hart has the potential to be one of the best characters in all of AEW. I’m hoping this means we’ll be seeing more of her on TV. Julia Hart has the potential to be one of the best characters in all of AEW. I’m hoping this means we’ll be seeing more of her on TV. https://t.co/DZmpaFp4Zr

During an episode of Keepin' It 100, WCW veteran Konnan praised The House of Black but claimed that Hart failed to impress him.

"The [House of Black] came out who I think looks cool as s**t. Brody King, Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews. I think they are money. The chick [Julia Hart]? She does not impress me at all. They were very cool, so that was about the only cool thing about this thing." (11:07 onward).

Fan reaction to Julia has largely been positive since her darker turn, despite how Konnan sees her booking. It remains to be seen if AEW will allow the young star to turn into a compelling figure in the promotion.

