"The chick, she does not impress me at all" - Konnan reacts to recent AEW return

Wrestling Veteran Konnan recently opened up on the recent return of House of Black in AEW.

Malakai Black recently made a triumphant return to Tony Khan's promotion after his last appearance at the All Out pay-per-view. The Dutch Destroyer had previously made headlines for his apparent exit from the company. However, he vehemently dismissed all rumors.

This week, House of Black returned to its devious ways. Konnan, for one, was impressed by the comeback. However, he pointed out that one faction member did not meet his expectations in a recent episode of Keepin' it 100.

"The [House of Black] came out who I think looks cool as s**t. Brody King, Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews. I think they are money. The chick [Julia Hart], she does not impress me at all. They were very cool, so that was about the only cool thing about this thing." [11:07 - 11:27]

Former WWE writer recently expressed his opinion of AEW star Malakai Black

While Konnan was impressed with Malakai Black's faction, Vince Russo believes that the Dutch Destroyer's creative tendencies might create problems.

Black had previously been in WWE, but switched to AEW later on. It is no secret that he has had significantly more creative freedom in Tony Khan's promotion, as he set about building his faction over a period of months.

Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo discussed how Black might be too creative for AEW as well.

"When you are a creative guy and that creativity starts getting stifled, all the money in the world ain't gonna make you happy. I'm telling you, when you're really creative and you need that outlet and they start saying 'no, you can't do this, no you can't do that, no no no,' it doesn't matter what that paycheck is, you're going to be miserable and he [Black] seems to fall into that category," Russo said. [7:10 - 7:43]

It remains to be seen what Malakai Black has planned next in AEW.

