"It was wild" - Samoa Joe reveals he landed massive opportunity moments after being released from WWE

Samoa Joe has revealed how he landed a massive opportunity just moments after his WWE release. This is something that will also surprise the fans.

Ad

Joe is one of the most revered wrestlers on the planet. He gained fame in TNA before he moved to WWE, where he also had a good time. During his time there, he was released twice, once in 2021 and the second in 2022.

He was a guest on the Marking Out podcast when he revealed how quickly he got a call from the makers of Twisted Metal after his WWE release. He said:

Ad

Trending

“I don’t know how to explain it, man. I don’t have any point of reference for that. It was a great day. It was a bad day gone right. It was wild, man. You get released, and I kind of had a greater understanding of the circumstances behind it—and that’s a whole other conversation. So it wasn’t super crazy to me. It was just like, ‘Oh, y’all really made that move. Okay, cool.’ But then, transitioning from that—having only a couple hours—having this conversation, and all of a sudden, you’re on a television show? It was wild.” [H/T Ringside News]

Ad

What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

Ad

Samoa Joe reveals what he told his wife

In the same episode, Samoa Joe also hilariously revealed how he broke the news about his casting in the show.

“It’s like, you walk into the room and tell her, ‘Hey, listen, I just got released,’ and your wife’s like, ‘Oh damn, that’s crazy. Don’t worry, we’ll figure it out.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m not worried. We’ll get it all figured out.’ And then walking back in the room two hours later and going, ‘Hey babe, so uh… I guess I’m starring in a television show now,’” he said.

Samoa Joe is now an integral part of the show and also takes time off from wrestling occasionally to handle his outside commitments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sujay Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. Know More