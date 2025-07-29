  • home icon
  • "It was wild" - Samoa Joe reveals he landed massive opportunity moments after being released from WWE

By Sujay
Published Jul 29, 2025 00:49 GMT
Samoa Joe is a former WWE star. (Image credits: wwe.com)
Samoa Joe has revealed how he landed a massive opportunity just moments after his WWE release. This is something that will also surprise the fans.

Joe is one of the most revered wrestlers on the planet. He gained fame in TNA before he moved to WWE, where he also had a good time. During his time there, he was released twice, once in 2021 and the second in 2022.

He was a guest on the Marking Out podcast when he revealed how quickly he got a call from the makers of Twisted Metal after his WWE release. He said:

“I don’t know how to explain it, man. I don’t have any point of reference for that. It was a great day. It was a bad day gone right. It was wild, man. You get released, and I kind of had a greater understanding of the circumstances behind it—and that’s a whole other conversation. So it wasn’t super crazy to me. It was just like, ‘Oh, y’all really made that move. Okay, cool.’ But then, transitioning from that—having only a couple hours—having this conversation, and all of a sudden, you’re on a television show? It was wild.” [H/T Ringside News]
Samoa Joe reveals what he told his wife

In the same episode, Samoa Joe also hilariously revealed how he broke the news about his casting in the show.

“It’s like, you walk into the room and tell her, ‘Hey, listen, I just got released,’ and your wife’s like, ‘Oh damn, that’s crazy. Don’t worry, we’ll figure it out.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m not worried. We’ll get it all figured out.’ And then walking back in the room two hours later and going, ‘Hey babe, so uh… I guess I’m starring in a television show now,’” he said.

Samoa Joe is now an integral part of the show and also takes time off from wrestling occasionally to handle his outside commitments.

