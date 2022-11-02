Nearly two months after CM Punk's impassioned rant at the AEW All Out media scrum, the ramifications are still being felt. Former WWE manager and wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell, fka Zebb Colter, gave his thoughts on what might happen in the near future.

CM Punk went on a tirade against AEW EVPs Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks after his world title win in the All Out main event against Jon Moxley. He buried the Elite, and a lot of backstage fighting ensued. This led to a private investigation into the matter, following which Ace Steel was fired from the company.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran stated that he believes Ace Steel will sue AEW and that the whole issue will be settled out of court.

"What I first read about him was he was helping protect the dog, correct? He was trying to get the dog out of the way or something. The big question is, if he's fired, who's going to look after that dog. And I think it's coming from Punk and I think now it's going to come from Ace Steel because of what? Punk is going to say you need to sue them. You need to sue them for firing you on something you had nothing to do with, and you were trying to protect a friend. Although they can win or not, I don't know, but it'll be settled out of court. Here's Tony Khan sitting there. I think I said this a couple of shows ago. He's sitting there on top of a a billion dollars. So I'm sure he's got a couple million to throw somebody's weight just to get him out of the way. So I think that's what's going to happen. Everybody thinks it's CM Punk [the person who threatened legal action] Yeah, well, I do."

Lance Storm does not believe a story regarding the Elite - CM Punk fight

Lance Storm is of the belief that the story of the Second City Saint's dog Larry being hit by the door is untrue. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion felt if Larry were to get injured when the Elite entered CM Punk's locker room, the natural reaction would be to tend to the injured dog as opposed to continued fighting.

However, the real facts about the incident remain unclear, with many AEW fans being disappointed with how CM Punk's run is winding down, considering the glorious comeback he made just a year back.

